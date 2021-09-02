Destiny 2 Update 3.3.0.1 Patch Notes Revealed, Adding Cross-Platform Voice Chat

Bungie revealed the patch notes for Destiny 2's Update 3.3.0.1 today, which is the first update following the launch of Season of the Lost. While most of the update is dedicated to bug fixes and tweaks, it also enables cross-platform voice chat for Destiny 2's recently added cross-play functionality.

In general, the hotfix smooths out some of the issues that have cropped up since the launch of the new season. For example, it fixes an issue where the Astral Alignment activity could soft-lock upon destruction of all Ether Wisps, or when players quit while holding objects.

In addition, the update tweaks a handful of problems with weapons and armor. It solves an issue where Stasis crystals were doing more detonation damage against players than intended, which could conceivably feel like a small nerf against Stasis abilities.

The most high-profile improvement in the update is cross-platform voice chat. Season of the Lost introduced cross-play in Destiny 2 for the first time, meaning that players can now join games with others on any platform. This hotfix now allows players to actually talk with those players. However, Bungie notes that voice chat on Xbox still has some issues to iron out; specifically, Xbox privacy settings and mute lists are currently not functioning as intended within Destiny 2.

You can see the full list of Destiny 2 Update 3.3.0.1 patch notes below. Season of the Lost focuses on the Hive god Savathun, and its Astral Alignment activity tasks you with protecting the Dreaming City's Blind Well. If you're curious about all of the new content, check out our guide to the season's challenges and be sure to read about how this season's lore is setting up the upcoming Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion.

Destiny 2 Update 3.3.0.1 Patch Notes

Activities

Seasonal

Astral Alignment Fixed an issue where the Ether Collection encounter could soft lock when all Ether Wisps were destroyed. Fixed an issue where objects could be removed when players left the activity while carrying them, which would soft lock the activity.



Raids

Vault of Glass Fixed an issue where Atheon would sometimes summon an invisible barrier to block Guardians from entering the Vault of Glass.



UI/UX

General

Fixed an issue where the "preorder" text string for 30th Anniversary wrapped and overlapped the title in Japanese, Polish, and Russian. Other localization fixes for Japanese and Polish. Russian will be fixed in Hotfix 3.3.0.2.

Fixed an issue where the description of Top Tree Dawnblade mentioned "Sliding" instead of "Gliding" in German.

Fixed an issue where some players could not discard Solstice key fragments.

Players who may have remaining Solstice key fragments can now dismantle the entire stack from their inventory screen.

Incoming and outgoing Bungie friends toasts no longer play before character selection.

Fixed an issue where some Roster screens would not consistently indicate when you have blocked a player on your Bungie Friends list.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Fixed an issue preventing players from changing the armor energy type of Lucky Pants.

Actually changed the cost of Global Reach to three energy.

Fixed an issue causing the Fire and Ice artifact mod to spawn fewer Wells than intended.

Fixed an issue that prevented Season 15 Iron Banner armor sets and the new Exotic armor pieces from taking shaders.

Corrected the insertion cost of the Linear Fusion Rifle Targeting mod in the artifact to be 500 Glimmer like other mods.

Fixed an issue causing the 2021 Solstice Eververse Hunter arms ornaments to not be visible in the list of ornaments.

Fixed an issue causing the new Shards of Galanor Exotic armor ornament to improperly display colors.

Fixed an issue causing Radiant Dance Machines to trigger armor mods and Stasis Fragments more often than intended.

Fixed an issue causing the Fusion Rifle Scavenger artifact mod to use old perks, allowing players to gain Heavy ammo when picking up Special ammo bricks.

Fixed an issue where Promethium Spur would not spawn additional combination Rifts after the first one.

Weapons

Lorentz Driver will no longer apply a navpoint to players in the Crucible that are selected as targets. Targeted players will still have the red glow on their biped and will still drop telemetry patterns when killed. This change does not affect the targeting behavior for PvE combatants.

Added Iron Banner perks into the possible trait rolls for Peacebond and Forge's Pledge. Peacebond can now roll Iron Reach. Forge's Pledge can roll Iron Grip.



Abilities

Fixed an issue where specific Stasis crystals were dealing an additional instance of detonation damage against players.

General

Cross Play voice chat has been enabled Some communication privacy settings are still not working as intended for Xbox players Xbox players will still hear voice and receive invites from anyone even if privacy settings are set to friends or in-game friends only. Xbox players will still be able to hear other Xbox players who are in their fireteam even if that player is on their mute list.



The Witch Queen Pre-Order Incentive