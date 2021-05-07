Destiny 2 Update 3.2.0 Balances Stasis Subclasses, Reworks PvP Ranks

Every new season of Destiny 2 brings with it a fresh patch to prepare Bungie's sandbox for several months of activity, and Season of the Splicer won't be any different. Launching next week on May 11, Update 3.2.0 will address longstanding feedback on certain items and will make some backend changes to the game.

One of the more interesting additions is an increase in accessibility, as colorblind support is being expanded to include the new Stasis abilities that were introduced in last year's Beyond Light expansion. Player highlighting in the Crucible now has colorblind support as well, and other elements related to the new Guardian powers should be more visually distinct when this mode is activated.

In terms of Stasis subclass balancing, Hunters will now have a reduced freeze detonation radius for their Silence & Squall Super attack, the Shiver Strike melee energy will be refunded back to Titans when Glacial Quake ends, and Warlocks gain two fragment slots with the Bleak Watcher aspect.

Glory, Valor, and Infamy ranks are also being tweaked, as sub-ranks will now simply be referred to as Ranks and all usage has been converted to use them where appropriate. Bungie says that the internal systems have been rebuilt to create a unified implementation, but players should expect minimal perceived changes in-game.

Other quality-of-life changes include the H.E.L.M having its own dedicated tab on the destinations map, a number of user interface tweaks, Shaw Han will have his own selection of repeatable Cosmodrome bounties, and Umbral Engrams now auto-decrypt when focused through the Prismatic Recaster.

All of this and more was revealed in Bungie's latest weekly update post, which you can read below. It's worth noting that these are more general patch notes, with a detailed list coming next week.

Other big changes that players can expect next week is that season-exclusive armor will be earned through seasonal events, while Nightfall strikes will offer an opportunity to once again wield the fan-favorite Omolon weapon Hung Jury from the original Destiny.

Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Update 3.2.0 Patch Notes

Abilities, Aspects, and Fragments: Colorblind Support

Colorblind support for enemy crystals

Colorblind support for enemy squall

Colorblind support for enemy duskfield

Colorblind support for enemy Bleak Watcher

Player highlighting in the Crucible now has colorblind support.

Subclass Tuning for Hunters

The freeze detonation from Silence & Squall has been reduced from 12m to 8.5m in radius.

Enemy Squall now has a red ring to define area as it approaches.

Subclass Tuning for Titans

Shiver Strike melee energy is now refunded when Glacial Quake ends.

Fixed an issue in which players can trigger Whisper of Torment by standing in an opponent's Barricade.

Subclass Tuning for Warlocks

Shadebinder: Bleak Watcher Aspect now grants two fragment slots.

Chaos Reach: Fixed an issue with Chaos Reach Super that was allowing it to penetrate some thin walls or objects enough to damage and kill opponents on the other side.

Nav Mode (Menu that appears when pulling out your Ghost)

Separated Bounties from Quests in Nav Mode.

All Bounties now appear in Nav Mode. They can no longer be tracked as a result.

Category switching on keyboard and mouse can now be controlled with the scroll wheel.

Tracked Triumph now appears in its own Nav Mode category.

User Interface

Legends added to the Director Destinations tab.

This is where you'll find Vault of Glass in just a few weeks...

Shortcut between HUD quest step notifications and quest details screen added for keyboard and mouse users.

6v6 Crucible activities have an updated intro experience.

Cycle through your teammates to view metrics associated with the activity you're entering.

H.E.L.M.

H.E.L.M. now appears in the Director Destinations tab (moved from Tower map) and has its own map.

Focused Umbral Engrams and Prismatic Recaster

Umbral Engrams now auto-decrypt when Focused via the Prismatic Recaster.

The visual states for focusing options on the Prismatic Recaster have been streamlined to reduce visual clutter and confusion.

Glory, Valor, and Infamy

Glory, Valor, and Infamy reputations have had their internal systems rebuilt to a unified implementation. In-game, players should expect minimal perceived changes.

Unified Glory, Valor, and Infamy rank reputation tracking

Before Forsaken, Glory and Valor had only Major ranks (Guardian, Brave, etc.).

After Forsaken, Glory and Valor gained sub-ranks (Brave I, II, III) alongside Infamy. However, all the historical tracking (Lifetime Ranks) and quest usage still used the original Major ranks.

Now, the sub-ranks are now referred to simply as Ranks, and all usage has been converted to use them where appropriate. (I.e., all lifetime values and quest targets have been multiplied by three.)

Glory playlists no longer block Valor win streaks from declining.

The Valor badge now appears on the Trials launch screen.

Infamy win streak bonus is now linear (+35 points per win).

Glory win streak bonus is now linear (+20 points per win).

Note: With the eventual update to Vanguard reputation, players should be ready to spend their Vanguard Tokens during Season of the Splicer.

Eververse Archive Filtering

Players can now easily filter the offerings in the Storefront Archive tab.

Per numerous community requests, we added many Exotic weapon and armor ornaments from previous Seasons to the archive tab.

Bright Engrams

Spawn FX and Shaders are now standalone items in Bright Engrams.

Bright Engrams can no longer decrypt into duplicates of these items.

A small amount of Glimmer will be awarded when decrypting Bright Engrams.

General Things...