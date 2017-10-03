Destiny 2 Update 1.0.3.1 Out Now On PS4 And Xbox One, Here Are The Patch Notes

Maintenance for Destiny 2 has ended sooner than expected, and the game is now back online. Bungie has also released a new hotfix update, version 1.0.3.1, which we first got a preview of last week. [Update: Although it should be fixed, some players are still not seeing the Raid Milestone. Bungie says if it isn't displayed for you, the problem will be resolved following the next weekly reset.]

As you can guess from the version number, this isn't a major update in terms of new features or anything of the sort. It deals primarily with bug fixes, including an issue where clan Engrams were handed out with only 10 Power level. The His Highness's Seal Exotic quest step now increments properly, so it should be easier to complete, and the weekly reset should no longer remove the Raid Milestone from some players.

On the Crucible side, Bungie has taken measures to prevent players from reaching areas they are not meant to be in--this includes the maps Eternity, Altar of Flame, Emperor's Respite, Legion's Gulch, Javelin-4, and The Dead Cliffs. The latter also sees a fix so that grenades will bounce properly on every set of stairs on the map.

Full patch notes for the update follow below. Servers coming back online and the update's release kicks off the start of Victory Week, which caps off the recent Faction Rallies event. You can also now try out the latest Nightfall Strike.

Destiny 2 Hotfix Update 1.0.3.1 Patch Notes

Items

Fixed an issue in which players could lose access to the Veteran's Transmat Effect by deleting characters

Fixed an issue in which clan engrams would grant Trials of the Nine and raid rewards at only 10 Power

Fixed an issue in which the action button on Faction Rallies emblems displayed Discard instead of Store

Quests

Fixed an issue in which progress for the Exotic Quest Step "His Highness's Seal" was not incrementing properly

Raid

Fixed an issue in which raid milestones would not show for some players after the weekly reset (This didn't affect any raid rewards)

Fixed an issue in which players could enter a state where they are continuously killed if they finish a raid encounter at the exact moment of failure

Crucible