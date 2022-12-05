Destiny 2 Tweaks Void Hunter Invisibility In PvP In A Surprising Way

Bungie has tweaked how Void Hunters use their invisibility in Destiny 2's PvP activities by adjusting how the radar works.

By on

Comments

Destiny 2's PvP activities like the Crucible continue to be some of its most popular modes, but everybody knows that getting killed by an invisible Void Hunter is rarely fun. As such, Bungie plans to add an interesting wrinkle to this ability to give players a fighting chance against it.

Destiny 2's 6.3.0.1 update, scheduled for the week of December 13, will reduce the radar range of Void Hunters using their invisibility power. This will mean that those hunters who are currently invisible will only be able to use their mid-range and close-range radar capabilities, rather than the long-range "gutter" which extends from the 24 meter mark to 64 meters.

Click To Unmute
  1. Dragon Age: DreadWolf Official In-Game Cinematic Trailer
  2. The Witcher 3's Next Gen Upgrade Looks Incredible
  3. The Witcher 3 PS4 vs PS5 Next Gen Update
  4. Every Rumor And Leak For The Game Awards 2022 | GameSpot
  5. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Official Launch Gameplay Trailer
  6. Fortnite Chapter 4 A New Beginning Trailer
  7. Firearms Expert Breaks Down Different AK Variants - Loadout
  8. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Full Match Gameplay
  9. Why The AK-47 Is The Most Iconic Gun In Pop Culture - Loadout
  10. Fortnite Chapter 3 End Opening Cinematic
  11. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season Finale Gameplay
  12. Firearms Expert Reacts To Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s Guns

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Destiny 2: The Light and Darkness Saga – Destiny Calls

Functionally, this means that invisible players will have less ability to detect their opponents at range, especially those opponents who are actively running away from them. In a blog post announcing the change, Bungie notes that this shift will have a "significant impact" on how invisible players approach engagements. The company also says it has a minimum impact on PvE activities, which just makes sense.

Other changes announced in this blog post include new gear for Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner, balance changes to weapons like the Linear Fusion Rifles, and a poll to see which hypothetical Arbalest ornament will make the final game. Destiny 2 Season 19 begins tomorrow.

Five Years Of Destiny 2's Dramatic, Transformational Changes
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Destiny 2
PC
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)