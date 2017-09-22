Destiny 2: Trials Of The Nine Now Live

It's Friday, and the latest Trials of the Nine event is now live in Destiny 2. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can now jump into the high-end Crucible activity in the hopes of securing bragging rights (and some quality gear).

For this second appearance of Trials of the Nine, the map is Altar of Flame, and the game mode is Survival. In this gametype, two teams of four compete to exhaust the other team's supply of lives. Each team starts out with eight, and once they're all gone, players are no longer able to respawn (essentially making this a race to secure 12 kills).

To unlock Trials of the Nine, you'll need to have completed the campaign, fulfilled the Call to Arms Milestone (where you simply play enough Crucible matches before the weekly reset) at least once, and have a Power level of at least 260. The competition level is higher than in any other Crucible mode, as teams compete to win seven matches before losing three.

Trials of the Nine is one of the few activities that provides Powerful Gear rewards, which are a reliable way to earn high-Power level equipment. There's also a Milestone to win a Trials of the Nine match, which provides access to the Spire social space. There are special rewards up for grabs; you can see those that were available last week in the gallery above.

Also new in Destiny 2 today is Xur, who is back for the second time. He has an assortment of four Exotics for sale, and you check out our Xur guide for his location and details on what he has for sale. Next week will see the introduction of factions to Destiny 2, with the first Faction Rallies event.