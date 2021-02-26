Destiny 2 Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week (Feb. 26-March 2)

Another weekend is here, bringing the Trials of Osiris to Destiny 2. This week's rewards include two opportunities to grab new Trials armor, but you'll need to go Flawless to get the new Pyrrhic Ascent leg armor. Here's the rundown of what map you'll face in the Trials of Osiris and what rewards you can earn along the way.

This season brings new loot to the Trials event, including new armor, weapons, and cosmetic items. This week's Trials ends on March 2 with Destiny 2's weekly reset on Tuesday, so you've got a few days to earn tokens and spend them on new gear from Saint-14.

Trials of Osiris Map And Rewards (February 26-March 2)

Map : Convergence

: Convergence 3 wins -- Tomorrow's Answer, Void rocket launcher

5 wins -- Hunter, Warlock, or Titan Gauntlets: Pyrrhic Ascent Grasps, Gauntlets, or Gloves

7 wins -- Astral Horizon, Kinetic shotgun

Flawless run -- Hunter, Warlock, or Titan Leg Armor: Pyrrhic Ascent Strides, Boots, or Greaves

The Trials of Osiris is a competitive multiplayer event that shows up every weekend in Destiny 2, available from Friday to the weekly reset on Tuesday morning. It is probably the toughest challenge in Destiny, because your goal is not to just win like in other competitive modes, but to rack up as many victories as you can before you suffer three total losses, which forces you to reset your Trials run and go back to zero. If you can manage seven wins in a row, you'll earn a "Flawless" Trials run, which rewards some of the very best loot in the game.

Going Flawless sends you to the Lighthouse, a special social space only accessible to players who go Flawless, and earns you exclusive rewards and recognition. In the Beyond Light expansion, opening the Flawless chest can earn you an "Adept" item, which comes with extra stat boosts unavailable on any other loot in the game, as well as powerful Adept mods that are likewise unavailable anywhere else.

You don't only need to go Flawless to get rewards from Trials, however. The mode also offers a bounty that will offer a reward just for playing, and you can earn special Trials rewards at three, five, and seven wins--so even if you take losses, you can still get some great loot from the event. Wins and clearing bounties also reward Trials tokens you can spend with Saint-14 to earn additional loot. Just note that your Trials tokens expire at the end of the weekend with the Tuesday weekly reset, so you must spend them during the weekend you earn them.