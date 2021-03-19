Destiny 2 Trials Of Osiris Map And Rewards This Week (March 19-23)

Okay, yes, the Trials of Osiris has been disabled for the last few weekends in Destiny 2. But Bungie says it has fixed the mode, and it's live right now, with one of the best guns currently available in the mode ready to claim for just three wins. You should definitely log in and grab it (you don't even have to win to earn it)--here's what map you'll be facing and what other rewards you can hope to claim.

There's also a whole lot of new gear in Trials this season, including new armor and weapons and even a few cosmetics. This weekend's Trials event actually continues to the Tuesday weekly reset on March 23, so you've got a little extra time to earn rewards and spend tokens with Saint-14.

Trials of Osiris Map And Rewards (March 19-23)

Map : Endless Vale

: Endless Vale 3 wins -- Igneous Hammer, Solar hand cannon

5 wins -- Hunter, Warlock, or Titan Chest Armor: Pyrrhic Ascent Vest, Vestment, or Plate

7 wins -- Hunter, Warlock, or Titan Leg Armor: Pyrrhic Ascent Strides, Boots, or Greaves

Flawless run -- Sola's Scar (Adept), Solar sword

If you've been hesitant about Trials in the past, this is a good weekend to dip in, even if you're not a great PvP player. Igneous Hammer, the three-win reward, is a very good gun, and this is the easiest chance to nab it. You don't even have to get wins, because the End Game bounty from Saint-14 will give you the three-win reward just for playing Trials in general.

The Trials of Osiris is Destiny 2's super-tough weekend competitive multiplayer event, which takes place from Friday to Tuesday every week, and it represents some of the highest-level challenges and rewards in the game. Your goal is to rack up as many victories as you can before you suffer three total losses, which forces you to reset your Trials run, or Passage. You'll earn loot along the way as you rack up more and more wins, but the best rewards in the event come when you go on a winning streak of seven matches in a row--a "Flawless" run.

If you can manage to go Flawless, you'll visit the Lighthouse, which is only available to Flawless players, where you'll get some exclusive rewards. Opening the chest in the Lighthouse now gets you an "Adept" weapon, which has extra stat boosts you can't get almost anywhere else.

But as mentioned above with the Igneous Hammer, even if you don't go Flawless, you can still get a lot out of playing in the Trials of Osiris. Loot is doled out for notching three, five, and seven wins in total, even if you have losses--so you don't have to be a PvP god to get something out of the event. Once you lose three matches total, however, you're forced to restart your Trials run from the beginning. To access the Trials, you'll need to see Saint-14 in the Tower to purchase a Trials card.

You'll also earn Trials tokens as you play in the event and complete Trials bounties, which you can spend with Saint-14 in the Tower's Hangar for more loot. However, Trials tokens expire at the end of each Trials event, so you have to spend them during the weekend you earn them. Double-check that you've spent them all before you stop playing.