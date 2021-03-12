Destiny 2 Trials Of Osiris Map And Rewards This Week (March 12-16)

After a couple of weeks off, the Trials of Osiris is back in Destiny 2 this weekend. As with every Trials event, the map where you'll play your matches and the rewards you can earn have changed. Here's the complete rundown of what you're facing in the Crucible this weekend and what loot you can get for taking part in Destiny's toughest competitive challenge.

There's a host of new gear in Trials this season, including new armor and weapons. This weekend's Trials event actually continues to the Tuesday weekly reset on March 16, so you've got a little extra time to earn rewards and spend tokens with Saint-14.

Trials of Osiris Map And Rewards (March 12-16)

Map : Midtown

: Midtown 3 wins -- Hunter, Warlock, or Titan Gauntlets: Pyrrhic Ascent Grasps, Gauntlets, or Gloves

5 wins -- Igneous Hammer, Solar hand cannon

7 wins -- Sola's Scar, Solar sword

Flawless run -- The Messenger (Adept), Kinetic pulse rifle

The Trials of Osiris is Destiny 2's weekend competitive multiplayer event, which takes place from Friday to Tuesday every week. The Trials are Destiny's toughest challenge--your goal is to rack up as many victories in the mode as you can before you suffer three total losses, which forces you to reset your run. You'll earn loot along the way as you rack up more and more wins, but the best rewards in the event come when you go on a winning streak of seven matches in a row--a "Flawless" run.

Going Flawless sends you to the Lighthouse, a special social space only accessible to players who go Flawless, and earns you exclusive rewards and recognition. In the Beyond Light expansion, opening the Flawless chest can earn you an "Adept" item, which comes with extra stat boosts unavailable on any other loot in the game, as well as powerful Adept mods that are likewise unavailable anywhere else.

Even if you don't go Flawless, you can still get a lot out of playing in the Trials of Osiris. Loot is dolled out for notching three, five, and seven wins in total, even if you have losses--so you don't have to be a PvP god to get something out of the event. Once you lose three matches total, however, you're forced to restart your Trials run from the beginning. To access the Trials, you'll need to see Saint-14 in the Tower to purchase a Trials card.

You'll also earn Trials tokens as you play in the event and complete Trials bounties, which you can spend with Saint-14 in the Tower's Hangar for more loot. However, Trials tokens expire at the end of each Trials event, so you have to spend them during the weekend you earn them. Double-check that you've spent them all before you stop playing.