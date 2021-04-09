Destiny 2 Trials Of Osiris Map And Rewards This Week (April 9-13)

The Trials of Osiris and Exotics vendor Xur are back in Destiny 2 for the weekend. Jumping into the event this week will give you a chance at the Sola's Scar sword, plus a bunch of other Trials gear that's new this season. Here's the map you're facing this week and a full rundown of the rewards you can earn.

As always, this weekend's Trials event continues to the Tuesday weekly reset, so you've got until April 13 to earn rewards and spend tokens with Saint-14.

Trials of Osiris Map And Rewards (April 9-13)

Map : The Dead Cliffs

: The Dead Cliffs 3 wins -- Sola's Scar, Solar sword

5 wins -- Hunter, Warlock, or Titan Leg Armor: Pyrrhic Ascent Strides, Boots, or Grieves

7 wins -- Igneous Hammer, Solar hand cannon

Flawless run -- Tomorrow's Answer (Adept), Void rocket launcher

The Season of the Chosen features new armor you can earn in the Trials of Osiris, along with extra cosmetics like a ship, Ghost shell, and sparrow.

Though the Trials of Osiris is Destiny 2's toughest challenge, you shouldn't be hesitant about participating. You can still earn Trials rewards--some of the best gear in the game--even if you're not a Crucible master. The End Game bounty from Saint-14 awards each week's three-win reward just for playing Trials in general. You can also snag another weapon drop the first time you complete a recent Seasonal Challenge if you can win a total of seven rounds (as opposed to complete matches).

The Trials of Osiris is Destiny 2's super-tough weekend competitive multiplayer event, which takes place from Friday to Tuesday every week, and it represents some of the highest-level challenges and rewards in the game. Your goal is to rack up as many victories as you can before you suffer three total losses, which forces you to reset your Trials run, or Passage. You'll earn loot along the way as you rack up more and more wins, but the best rewards in the event come when you go on a winning streak of seven matches in a row--a "Flawless" run.

If you can manage to go Flawless, you'll visit the Lighthouse, which is only available to Flawless players, where you'll get some exclusive rewards. Opening the chest in the Lighthouse now gets you an "Adept" weapon, which has extra stat boosts you can't get almost anywhere else.