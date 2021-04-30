Destiny 2 Trials Of Osiris Map And Rewards This Week (April 30-May 4)

We're nearly at the end of the Season of the Chosen, with only two more Trials of Osiris weekends before Destiny 2's next content season kicks off on May 11. Though you can't get one of the killer Trials guns for clearing out its weekly bounty this week, it's still worth dipping into for a chance to go flawless. Here's what you can expect to win from this weekend's Trials of Osiris and what map you'll play.

As always, this weekend's Trials event continues to the Tuesday weekly reset, so you've got until May 4 to earn rewards and spend tokens with Saint-14.

Trials of Osiris Map And Rewards (April 30-May 4)

Map : Widow's Court

: Widow's Court 3 wins -- Exile's Curse, Arc fusion rifle

5 wins -- Hunter, Warlock, or Titan helmet: Pyrrhic Ascent Mask, Hood, or Helm

7 wins -- Hunter, Warlock, or Titan leg armor: Pyrrhic Ascent Strides, Boots, or Grieves

Flawless run -- Exile's Curse (Adept)

If you can manage five or seven wins this week, you'll earn two pieces of Trials of Osiris-themed armor.

The Trials of Osiris runs from Friday to Tuesday every week, providing one of the toughest challenges in Destiny 2 for Crucible players. Your goal in the PvP mode is to win as many matches as possible before you suffer three total losses, which forces you to reset your Trials run, or Passage, and try again. You'll earn loot at certain points as you rack up victories, but the best rewards in the event come when you go on a winning streak of seven matches in a row--a "Flawless" run.

While Trials is tough and most players might never go flawless, the event isn't just for the very best players in the game. You can still earn Trials rewards--which are currently some of the best gear in the game--just by playing matches, win or lose. The End Game bounty from Saint-14 awards each week's three-win reward just for participating. There's also a Seasonal Challenge that awards another weapon drop if you can win a total of seven rounds (as opposed to complete matches).

If you can manage to go Flawless, you'll visit the Lighthouse and earn exclusive rewards. Opening the chest in the Lighthouse now gets you an "Adept" weapon, which has extra stat boosts you can't get almost anywhere else. Visit Saint-14 to pick up a Trials Passage and bounties to get started, but remember that you have to spend any Trials tokens you earn for wins with Saint-14 before the weekly reset on Tuesday, May 4. These tokens expire at the end of the weekend you earned them, so get your rewards while you can.