Destiny 2 Trials Of Osiris Map And Rewards This Week (April 23-27)

The Trials of Osiris is back in Destiny 2 for the weekend, with the added bonus of the ability to make progress in the Guardian Games event that kicked off this week. The Messenger makes its return this week, and you'll want to grab one while you can. Here's the map you're facing this week and a full rundown of the rewards you can earn.

As always, this weekend's Trials event continues to the Tuesday weekly reset, so you've got until April 27 to earn rewards and spend tokens with Saint-14.

Trials of Osiris Map And Rewards (April 23-27)

Map : Javelin-14

: Javelin-14 3 wins -- The Messenger, Kinetic pulse rifle

5 wins -- Hunter, Warlock, or Titan gauntlets: Pyrrhic Ascent Grasps, Gloves, or Gauntlets

7 wins -- Hunter, Warlock, or Titan chest armor: Pyrrhic Ascent Vest, Vestment, or Plate

Flawless run -- The Messenger (Adept)

You can snag two pieces of this season's new Trials of Osiris armor this week, provided you can manage seven wins.

While the Trials of Osiris will give you some of the toughest challenges in Destiny 2, the PvP event isn't only for the very best players in the game. You can still earn Trials rewards--which is currently some of the best gear in the game--just by playing matches, win or lose. The End Game bounty from Saint-14 awards each week's three-win reward just for participating. There's also a Seasonal Challenge that awards another weapon drop if you can win a total of seven rounds (as opposed to complete matches).

The Trials of Osiris takes place from Friday to Tuesday every week. Your goal is to win as many matches as possible before you suffer three total losses, which forces you to reset your Trials run, or Passage, and try again. You'll earn loot at certain points as you rack up victories, but the best rewards in the event come when you go on a winning streak of seven matches in a row--a "Flawless" run.

If you can manage to go Flawless, you'll visit the Lighthouse and earn exclusive rewards. Opening the chest in the Lighthouse now gets you an "Adept" weapon, which has extra stat boosts you can't get almost anywhere else.