Destiny 2: Trials Of Osiris Canceled Yet Again

For the third week in a row, Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris event has been canceled because of a technical issue. It comes as Bungie looks to curb players engaged in "win trading" by throwing matches on purpose.

The issue this time is, according to Bungie, related to "Fireteam Rejoin functionality," which certainly sounds like it's the same problem as before. Trials of Osiris has been available on March 12, but it will not be available through the rest of the weekend.

Due to an issue with Fireteam Rejoin functionality, Trials of Osiris has been disabled for the remainder of the weekend.



We will provide updates when available. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 13, 2021

Typically, it lasts for about four days, giving players the chance to get high-level gear if they can go on a flawless seven-win streak. It's for this reason that players have been throwing games, letting others have a clear path to victory. It's unclear how Bungie plans to stop this problem for good.

If you already received access to The Lightouse area via a Flawless card, you are still going to be able to use it this weekend. You'll also be able to use any of your Trials tokens during this period, so those who already did go on a seven-win streak appear to have lucked out this week.

As per usual, Xur is still available this weekend if you're trying to get some other powerful gear. You can always get an Exotic engram from him that will turn into an item you don't already own, making it worthwhile to check back every week.

Destiny 2 players will have to wait a little longer than expected for the game's next expansion, The Witch Queen, to release. It was pushed into 2022, partially because of the effect COVID-19's work-from-home changes had on the development team and because Bungie wants to continue making systemic improvements to the game.