CoD Servers Down WandaVision Episode 9 Smash Patch Notes Switch OLED Rumor Pyra Smash Release Fortnite Kitchen Locations

Destiny 2: Trials Of Osiris Canceled This Week

The cancellation comes after last week's event was also cut short due to a technical issue.

By on

Comments

Destiny 2 will not be holding a Trials of Osiris event this weekend due to an ongoing technical issue. The news comes after Bungie was forced to disable Trials of Osiris last weekend, apparently because of the same problem.

Bungie's help account referenced last week's incident in its tweet on the cancellation, adding that it would provide information on the following week "as it becomes available." This could mean we're looking at another cancellation next week if the problem can't be solved, but this remains to be seen.

Trials of Osiris typically has players face off in Crucible matches for a chance at extremely powerful rewards based on the number of matches they're able to win in a row. If you're able to win seven matches in a row, you'll get the best rewards for your "Flawless" run. Coins earned for participating can also be redeemed for rewards.

Bungie recently delayed its Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion into 2022. The studio said it continues working on making systemic improvements to the game and doesn't want to excessively pressure developers on delivering the new content, especially with COVID still forcing them to work from home. Players still have exciting content coming up, however, as the original game's Vault of Glass raid is coming to Destiny 2 in Season 14.

Click To Unmute
  1. Elden Ring Leaks Suck For Everyone | Console Crew
  2. Shannon Woodward On Acting For Last Of Us Part 2 Vs Westworld
  3. Evan Peters' Best Quicksilver Moments From X-Men & WandaVision
  4. Little Nightmares 2 - Scariest Moments Compilation
  5. Zombieland Headshot Fever - Official Announcement Trailer
  6. Guilty Gear Strive -Official Anji And I-No Gameplay Trailer
  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Exploring March Update Trailer
  8. Rogue Company - Hallows Map Update Trailer
  9. Dead by Daylight - Rockabilly Outfit Collection Trailer
  10. Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut - Launch Trailer
  11. Smash Bros. Ultimate - Official Pyra/Mythra Gameplay Reveal Presentation
  12. The Climb 2 - Official Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Destiny 2 - Season Of The Chosen Battlegrounds Gameplay

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Destiny 2
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Stadia
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)