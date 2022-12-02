Destiny 2's Trials Of Osiris And Iron Banner Will See Some Cult-Classic Weapons Return
The final season of the Witch Queen era will see some old favorites return to the Destiny 2 loot pool.
A new season in Destiny 2 means a fresh supply of loot to earn, and if you're a fan of the game's most challenging activities, here's what you can look forward to. In Trials of Osiris, the deadly PvP mode that runs every weekend, a trip to the Lighthouse after a flawless run will see some new gear unlocked.
Alongside regular rewards such as Burden of Guilt and The Inquisitor, players can earn the Exalted Truth hand cannon and the Unwavering Duty machine gun again. Some weapons will be leaving the pool though, so this weekend will be your last chance to earn Aisha's Embrace and Reed's Regret for a while.
In Iron Banner, Lord Saladin will have more than just some legacy armor available next season when the Rift game mode is replaced with an interesting twist on Control that's called Fortress. The Dark Decider auto rifle and the Gunnora's Axe shotgun are being added back to the pool, after having previously been sunset in Season 12. To make room for them, the Forge's Pledge pulse rifle and the Riiswalker shotgun are being taken out of circulation.
In Nightfall, you'll see the Wendigo GL3 grenade launcher and Hung Jury SR4 scout rifle available as prizes again, while other ritual activities like Gambit, Crucible, and Vanguard strikes will offer a selection of new ornaments to equip to your gear.
Trials of Osiris
What’s arriving:
- Exalted Truth Suros Adaptive Hand Cannon + Adept
- Unwavering Duty Suros Adaptive Machine Gun + Adept
What’s staying:
- Whistler’s Whim Bow + Adept
- Forgiveness Sidearm + Adept
- The Inquisitor (Adept) Shotgun + Adept
- Burden of Guilt Fusion Rifle + Adept
What’s leaving:
- Aisha’s Embrace Scout Rifle
- Reed’s Regret Linear Fusion Rifle
Iron Banner
What’s arriving:
- Dark Decider Auto Rifle
- Gunnora’s Axe Slug Shotgun
What’s staying:
- Allied Demand Sidearm
- Roar of the Bear Rocket Launcher
- The Wizened Rebuke Fusion Rifle
- The Hero’s Burden Submachine Gun
- Frontier’s Cry Hand Cannon
- Razor’s Edge Sword
What’s leaving:
- Forge’s Pledge Pulse Rifle
- Riiswalker Shotgun
Nightfall
What’s arriving:
- Wendigo GL3 Heavy Grenade Launcher
- Hung Jury SR4 Scout Rifle
What's leaving:
- Silicon Neuroma Sniper Rifle
- Duty Bound Auto Rifle
In more Destiny 2 news, expect big changes to shotguns in Season 19, dozens of Exotic weapon buffs, and a Seasonal Artifact that will make the grind for Exotic gear a little bit easier when you tackle Legend Lost Sectors.
