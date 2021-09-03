Xur Location Gotham Knights Key Art Far Cry 6 PC Requirements Destiny 2 Patch Notes Madden 22 Update Battlefield Mobile
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's Hive Guardians Are Like Fighting A Dark Reflection

Destiny 2 players will need to come up with new strategies for taking down the fearsome Hive Guardians in The Witch Queen expansion.

Next year's Destiny 2 expansion has plenty of content to kick off a new era for Bungie's action RPG, but perhaps the biggest game-changer is the inclusion of Hive Guardians on the Battlefield.

For years, the paracausal powers of the Light have been almost exclusively wielded by humans, Exos, and Awoken, but The Witch Queen is teasing Hive soldiers who not only wield the same gifts but can also resurrect themselves from the dead to continue a fight. Just from the trailer alone, it looks like players will have to deal with Hive versions of Gunslingers, Sentinels, and Stormcallers.

According to Bungie, these new enemies alter the playing field in interesting ways by making players face dark reflections of themselves. Speaking to Polygon, game director Joe Blackburn added that the race to take out a Hive Guardian's Ghost adds a new layer of vulnerability to the game as players will be exposed as they race to prevent one of Savathun's soldiers from being revived.

"Hive Guardians immediately elicit this response that’s like, 'Hey, this is a threat, and I need to take care of it,'" Blackburn explained. "It's like an invader in Gambit coming out. 'Oh, OK. Guardian on the field.'"

How a Hive Ghost is destroyed still remains unclear, although last week's gameplay trailer made it appear as if players would use a finishing move to crush it. Using the newly-revealed Glaive weapon will also make dealing with Hive Ghosts easier, thanks to the mobile shield that it can create.

General manager Justin Truman added that Hive Guardians are designed to be feared, as their appearance can evoke a sense of dread in what is normally a routine encounter with regular Hive soldiers. It's an idea that Truman said isn't too dissimilar from Bungie's work on Halo, when Grunts would flee in fear after Master Chief took down Elite Covenant troops.

The Witch Queen expansion will launch on February 22, but until then Destiny 2 is focused on Season of the Lost. The latest season is in full swing, and if you're curious you can check out our guide to the season's challenges, the latest Iron Banner quest, and read up on how this season's lore is setting up year five of Destiny 2.

