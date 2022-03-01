Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Will Have Better Drop Rates For Wellspring Weapons

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launched a week ago, and it brought a multitude of new features to the game--some of which apparently still need some fine-tuning. In the first week of the expansion, players have complained about the frequency of rewards being dolled out to use The Witch Queen's new crafting system, specifically from the new six-player activity, The Wellspring. Joe Blackburn, the game director for Destiny 2, addressed complaints coming from the community and changes Bungie will make in the upcoming patch.

The Report: Relic Data quest--which leads to the quest to unlock an Exotic version of The Witch Queen's new weapon type, the Glaive--in particular caused issues, as it asks players to craft two weapons: the Tarnation grenade launcher and the Come to Pass auto rifle. Both of these guns drop from the Wellspring activity, but especially in their craftable forms, the guns have been tough to come by. According to Blackburn, Bungie is looking into adjustments for drop rates of the guns to make the grind a little less grindy.

We're still monitoring the time commitment for unlocking and upgrading crafted weapons, but the drop rates and unlock requirements for the Wellspring Throne World weapons are currently going to gate off too many players from being able to earn their exotic glaives. [3/13] — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) March 1, 2022

The weapons from The Wellspring activity are also on a daily rotation, which means players need to farm for their target weapon on particular days. In some Wellspring runs, players might not get a weapon to drop at all, but instead, get an armor piece. Bungie stated that the patch will increase the drop rates of weapons in Wellspring and give players bad-luck protection--which increases chances of getting weapons to drop--for both regular weapons and their Deepsight Resonant versions, which are required for crafting.

Crafting requires a lot of materials that are hard to keep up with if players are not consistently extracting resources from their Resonant weapons. Although weapon crafting is new, players have complained that there's no leg room to experiment with different traits due to the scarcity and lack of avenues for acquiring resources.

Another big hangup is Ascendant Alloy, a tough-to-find necessity for crafting. Although it can be purchased at Master Rahool at the Tower, players will need to pay a large sum of Legendary Shards--and they can only purchase one Ascendant Alloy a week.

Bungie said that players will see a better drop rate for Ascendant Alloy in high-difficulty level activities. Blackburn added, "you will have greater chances to receive an Ascendant Alloy not just by the difficulty tier of the activity but also based on your Plat/Gold/Silver completion level." Currently, players are unable to grab another Ascendant Alloy from Master Rahool even after the weekly reset, but Bungie says it's currently looking into that issue.

Bungie will likely give more information in the This Week At Bungie news post on additional changes and about the Contest Mode for the Vow of the Disciple raid launching on March 5.