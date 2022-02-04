Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Weapon Crafting Will Let You Level Up Your Guns

One of the major additions in Destiny 2's upcoming Witch Expansion will see weapons take on a more personal touch. As detailed in this week's Bungie blog post, crafting will give you a new way to invest in your arsenal and in turn create a more personalized tool for taking down reality-warping space gods or time-traveling murder machines.

The Enclave will serve as a new location where weapons can be crafted, and once the necessary blueprint--called Patterns in Destiny 2--have been acquired from certain missions or gameplay objectives, they can be used to tweak the perks and stats of weapons.

You'll need the right resources as well, and if a weapon with the Deepsight Resonance ability drops from in-game activities, it can be further fine-tuned once certain gameplay objectives are met. There are some limitations to keeping the game balanced, but the system will even allow weapons to be leveled up the more you use them in activities and by defeating enemies.

At higher levels, enhanced stats and traits will be unlocked that grant small bonuses to weapon capabilities, essentially giving you a personalized gun that's designed to surpass the options offered by the Masterworking system. To take this idea a step further, Bungie says that the primary drive of mixing, matching, and enhancing traits on a weapon will be enhanced by Mementos that add more cosmetic flair.

A sneak peek at how weapons will level up.

At launch, one weapon memento will become available for players to earn through Gambit, which will unlock a Gambit-themed appearance and tracker that can be applied at the Enclave once the weapon has reached its max level. More Mementos will be available in Trials of Osiris and Grandmaster Nightfalls. and Bungie says that a new endgame rarity cosmetic item will also be offered.

Finally, Bungie explained that certain Exotic weapons will also be customizable. The new Osteo Striga Exotic SMG and three class-unique Exotic Glaives can also be crafted through the Enclave once their Patterns are uncovered, although Exotic crafting will be more focused on fine-tuning something with a defined identity.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie revealed a whole heap of extra information this week. Origin Traits add a third column for weapon traits in certain modes and further enhance specialization, a quick preview of the Enclave was shown off, and Season 16 will see some weapons cleared out from activity loot pools.