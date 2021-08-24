Destiny 2 Witch Queen Release Halo Infinite Beta Update Destiny 2 Witch Queen Aliens: Fireteam Beginners Guide Madden 22 Review Roundup Psychonauts 2 Review
Login / Sign Up

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Preorders: Collector's Edition, Bonuses, And More

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen arrives on February 22, and there are four different editions to choose from.

By on

Comments

Destiny 2's next big expansion was officially unveiled during Bungie's latest showcase event. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen releases February 22, 2022 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, and Stadia. Multiple editions are already available to preorder, including a lavish Collector's Edition. You can get numerous bonuses and in-game content for preordering, and the items unlock instantly.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen preorder bonuses

If you preorder any edition of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, you'll receive three items that can be used in Destiny 2 immediately:

  • Throne World Exotic Ghost Shell
  • The Enigma Exotic Emote
  • Legendary Emblem

Note: Xbox preorders aren't live just yet, but they should be available soon.

Preorder Destiny 2: The Witch Queen standard edition

$40

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's standard edition is available to preorder for $40. The standard edition comes with the preorder bonuses as well as The Witch Queen's main content: new campaign, new raid, exotic gear, weapon crafting, new Glaive archetype, and new six-player activities.

Preorder Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition

$80

Destiny 2's Deluxe edition is available to preorder for $80. It comes with access to upcoming seasonal content in seasons 16-19, a pair of dungeons that will be added in Year 5, Throne World Exotic Sparrow, and Exotic SMG, Catalyst, and Ornament.

Preorder Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Anniversary Bundle

$100

To celebrate 30 years of Bungie, the studio is releasing an Anniversary Bundle for the The Witch Queen that costs $100. It comes with all of the Deluxe edition content as well as the following goodies:

  • New dungeon
  • Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, Catalyst, and Ornament
  • New weapons inspired by past Bungie worlds
  • Thorn Armor set
  • Bungie Streetwear Ornament set
  • Marathon Themed Ornament set
  • Unique Helmet Ornament
  • Exotic Sparrows
  • Exotic ship
  • Emblems, Shaders, Emotes, and more

Preorder Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Collector's Edition

$250

Dedicated Destiny 2 fans may want to check out The Witch Queen Collector's Edition on the Bungie Store. This edition costs $250 and comes with a bunch of physical bonuses, including a hidden psychic investigation kit, Hive Ghost replica, hidden keycard, lore booklet, and more. You also get the Anniversary bundle goodies with this edition. However, you can also order the physical collectibles without the game for $150. The Collector's Edition is available to preorder for all platforms, but it's likely to sell out.

Click To Unmute
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Cinematic Reveal Trailer
  1. The Gunk Trailer | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021
  2. State of Decay 2: Homecoming Update Presentation | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021
  3. Wasteland 3: Cult Of The Holy Detonation Trailer | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021
  4. Crusader Kings III Console Trailer | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021
  5. Into The Pit | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021
  6. Age of Empires IV Historic Update | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021
  7. The Best Trailers From Xbox Gamescom 2021
  8. Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021
  9. Psychonauts 2 Launch Trailer | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021
  10. Wasteland 3 Full Presentation | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021
  11. Microsoft Flight Simulator Full Presentation | Xbox Gamescom Showcase
  12. Dying Light 2: Stay Human Dev Update | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Destiny 2
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)