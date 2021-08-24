The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Preorders: Collector's Edition, Bonuses, And More
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen arrives on February 22, and there are four different editions to choose from.
Destiny 2's next big expansion was officially unveiled during Bungie's latest showcase event. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen releases February 22, 2022 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, and Stadia. Multiple editions are already available to preorder, including a lavish Collector's Edition. You can get numerous bonuses and in-game content for preordering, and the items unlock instantly.
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen preorder bonuses
If you preorder any edition of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, you'll receive three items that can be used in Destiny 2 immediately:
- Throne World Exotic Ghost Shell
- The Enigma Exotic Emote
- Legendary Emblem
Note: Xbox preorders aren't live just yet, but they should be available soon.
Preorder Destiny 2: The Witch Queen standard edition
$40
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's standard edition is available to preorder for $40. The standard edition comes with the preorder bonuses as well as The Witch Queen's main content: new campaign, new raid, exotic gear, weapon crafting, new Glaive archetype, and new six-player activities.
Preorder Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition
$80
Destiny 2's Deluxe edition is available to preorder for $80. It comes with access to upcoming seasonal content in seasons 16-19, a pair of dungeons that will be added in Year 5, Throne World Exotic Sparrow, and Exotic SMG, Catalyst, and Ornament.
Preorder Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Anniversary Bundle
$100
To celebrate 30 years of Bungie, the studio is releasing an Anniversary Bundle for the The Witch Queen that costs $100. It comes with all of the Deluxe edition content as well as the following goodies:
- New dungeon
- Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, Catalyst, and Ornament
- New weapons inspired by past Bungie worlds
- Thorn Armor set
- Bungie Streetwear Ornament set
- Marathon Themed Ornament set
- Unique Helmet Ornament
- Exotic Sparrows
- Exotic ship
- Emblems, Shaders, Emotes, and more
Preorder Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Collector's Edition
$250
Dedicated Destiny 2 fans may want to check out The Witch Queen Collector's Edition on the Bungie Store. This edition costs $250 and comes with a bunch of physical bonuses, including a hidden psychic investigation kit, Hive Ghost replica, hidden keycard, lore booklet, and more. You also get the Anniversary bundle goodies with this edition. However, you can also order the physical collectibles without the game for $150. The Collector's Edition is available to preorder for all platforms, but it's likely to sell out.
