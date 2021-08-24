Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Preorders: Collector's Edition, Bonuses, And More

Destiny 2's next big expansion was officially unveiled during Bungie's latest showcase event. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen releases February 22, 2022 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, and Stadia. Multiple editions are already available to preorder, including a lavish Collector's Edition. You can get numerous bonuses and in-game content for preordering, and the items unlock instantly.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen preorder bonuses

If you preorder any edition of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, you'll receive three items that can be used in Destiny 2 immediately:

Throne World Exotic Ghost Shell

The Enigma Exotic Emote

Legendary Emblem

Note: Xbox preorders aren't live just yet, but they should be available soon.