Destiny 2's The Dawning Trailer Showcases New Additions, Confirms End Date

As 2022 comes to an end, Destiny 2 is preparing to wind down the year with its traditional Dawning event. This year's festive celebrations will take place from December 13 until January 3, and like previous Dawning events, there'll be gifts to hand out, new gear to collect, and iceballs enhanced by the dark powers of a primordial entity to hurl at enemies.

Like the most recent instances of Solstice and Festival of the Lost, The Dawning will have its own Event Card that will contain numerous challenges to pursue. Completing all the Event Card challenges will reward players with new gear and resources, as well as the title "Star Baker" when the Seal for this event has been completed. If you'd prefer to spend some cash for instant gratification, you can upgrade the card with Silver to unlock another Exotic Ghost, an Exotic Sparrow, a new emote, and more. At the Eververse store, there'll be a selection of new armor ornament sets for each class.

Destiny 2: the Dawning

All players will be able to earn a new Legendary pulse rifle, Stay Frosty PR7, as they scour the Solar system for ingredients that are used to bake sweet treats for the characters of Destiny 2, which is one of the main activities in the Dawning that space-mom Eva Levante tasks you with. If spreading festive cheer isn't on your to-do list in Destiny 2, there are still plenty of other activities to take part in as Season of the Seraph has just begun.

There's a new dungeon to explore, Resonance Amp chests to open, and a new seasonal activity, Heist: Battlegrounds, to play in the final season before the Lightfall expansion arrives on February 28, 2023.