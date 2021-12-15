Nintendo Indie World Halo Slayer Update Halo Infinite Skull Locations Witcher Season 2 Best PC Games 2021 Best Switch Games of 2021
Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021: All The New Weapons, Armor, And Cosmetic Gear

Bake enough cookies, and you'll get your hands on some terrific festive-themed gear in Destiny 2's Dawning event.

The Dawning has begun once again in Destiny 2, adding some festive cheer to Bungie's game with yuletide-themed events, rewards, and quests. Much like last year's Dawning event, the 2021 edition will see you zipping about the solar system as you deliver cookies, fight off enemies with Stasis-enhanced snowballs, and earn some new gear in the process. You'll be able to take part in the event from now until January 4, retrieving ingredients from vanquished enemies that can be used to craft Masterwork materials, weapons, and resources.

While you'll be able to get your hands on some classic Dawning weapons and gear in case you missed out the first time they were available, there are also some new items being introduced this year. Zephyr is one of the highlights, as this new sword has the potential to roll with the Cold Steel perk that allows it to inflict Stasis on enemies. Other weapons now have a new set of perks applied to them, and if you're lucky, you just might get one of these handy perks the next time that gear drops for you.

For more Destiny 2 features, check out our Dawning 2021 Recipes guide, our complete Dares of Eternity guide, and our Gjallarhorn guide on how to obtain the fabled rocket launcher.

Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Weapon Rewards

No Caption Provided
  • Avalanche - Machine Gun
  • Cold Denial - SMG
  • Glacioclasm - Fusion Rifle
  • Zephyr - Sword

Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Weapon Ornaments

No Caption Provided
  • Cheerspreader - Riskrunner SMG ornament
No Caption Provided
  • Compliance - Anarchy grenade launcher ornament

The latest set of Dawning-themed armor won't be cheap, as you'll need to cough up either 6,000 Bright Dust or 1,500 Silver per character for a full set. Any armor ornaments unlocked as a reward will see that price for the full package reduced.

Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Warlock Armor Ornaments

No Caption Provided
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5
  • Dendrite Shimmer Cover
  • Dendrite Shimmer Gloves
  • Dendrite Shimmer Robes
  • Dendrite Shimmer Boots
  • Dendrite Shimmer Bond

Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Hunter Armor Ornaments

No Caption Provided
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5
  • Dendrite Shimmer Mask
  • Dendrite Shimmer Grips
  • Dendrite Shimmer Vest
  • Dendrite Shimmer Strides
  • Dendrite Shimmer Cloak

Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Titan Armor Ornaments

No Caption Provided
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5
  • Dendrite Shimmer Helm
  • Dendrite Shimmer Gauntlets
  • Dendrite Shimmer Plate
  • Dendrite Shimmer Greaves
  • Dendrite Shimmer Mark

Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Vanity Items

No Caption Provided
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5 Gallery image 6 Gallery image 7 Gallery image 8 Gallery image 9 Gallery image 10 Gallery image 11 Gallery image 12 Gallery image 13
  • Vapoorwill Spin - Exotic Ship
  • Silkivory Vanish - Exotic Ship
  • The Lost Engine - Exotic Sparrow
  • Cross-EDZ Symphony - Exotic Sparrow
  • Icicle Rush - Exotic Sparrow
  • Elegant Guard Shell - Exotic Ghost Shell
  • Giftwrapped Shell - Exotic Ghost Shell
  • Ugspun Shell - Exotic Ghost Shell
  • Ice Carving - Exotic Emote
  • Snowball Fight - Exotic Emote
  • Ski Walk - Legendary Emote
  • Snow Bunny - Legendary Emote
  • Struggle Skate - Legendary Emote
  • Slapshot - Finisher
  • Snowfolk Projection - Ghost Projection
  • Tangled Projection - Ghost Projection
  • Justified Cobalt - Legendary Shader
  • Malibeaux Bronze - Legendary Shader
  • Polycarbon Powder - Legendary Shader
  • Sharkbite - Legendary Shader
  • From The Ashes - - Legendary Emblem
  • Lightstring - Legendary Emblem

Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Mods

  • Bountiful Harvest - Dawning bounties reward an additional random ingredient.
  • Essential Harvest - Dawning bounties reward a small amount of Dawning Essence.
  • Merrymaker - Receive a Boon of Friendship each day from Eva Levante.
  • Perkier Presents - During Dawning 2021, Dawning weapons have a chance to drop with an additional perk in the right column.
  • Perky Presents - During Dawning 2021, Dawning weapons have a chance to drop with an additional perk in the left column.

