Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021: All The New Weapons, Armor, And Cosmetic Gear
Bake enough cookies, and you'll get your hands on some terrific festive-themed gear in Destiny 2's Dawning event.
The Dawning has begun once again in Destiny 2, adding some festive cheer to Bungie's game with yuletide-themed events, rewards, and quests. Much like last year's Dawning event, the 2021 edition will see you zipping about the solar system as you deliver cookies, fight off enemies with Stasis-enhanced snowballs, and earn some new gear in the process. You'll be able to take part in the event from now until January 4, retrieving ingredients from vanquished enemies that can be used to craft Masterwork materials, weapons, and resources.
While you'll be able to get your hands on some classic Dawning weapons and gear in case you missed out the first time they were available, there are also some new items being introduced this year. Zephyr is one of the highlights, as this new sword has the potential to roll with the Cold Steel perk that allows it to inflict Stasis on enemies. Other weapons now have a new set of perks applied to them, and if you're lucky, you just might get one of these handy perks the next time that gear drops for you.
Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Weapon Rewards
- Avalanche - Machine Gun
- Cold Denial - SMG
- Glacioclasm - Fusion Rifle
- Zephyr - Sword
Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Weapon Ornaments
- Cheerspreader - Riskrunner SMG ornament
- Compliance - Anarchy grenade launcher ornament
The latest set of Dawning-themed armor won't be cheap, as you'll need to cough up either 6,000 Bright Dust or 1,500 Silver per character for a full set. Any armor ornaments unlocked as a reward will see that price for the full package reduced.
Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Warlock Armor Ornaments
- Dendrite Shimmer Cover
- Dendrite Shimmer Gloves
- Dendrite Shimmer Robes
- Dendrite Shimmer Boots
- Dendrite Shimmer Bond
Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Hunter Armor Ornaments
- Dendrite Shimmer Mask
- Dendrite Shimmer Grips
- Dendrite Shimmer Vest
- Dendrite Shimmer Strides
- Dendrite Shimmer Cloak
Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Titan Armor Ornaments
- Dendrite Shimmer Helm
- Dendrite Shimmer Gauntlets
- Dendrite Shimmer Plate
- Dendrite Shimmer Greaves
- Dendrite Shimmer Mark
Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Vanity Items
- Vapoorwill Spin - Exotic Ship
- Silkivory Vanish - Exotic Ship
- The Lost Engine - Exotic Sparrow
- Cross-EDZ Symphony - Exotic Sparrow
- Icicle Rush - Exotic Sparrow
- Elegant Guard Shell - Exotic Ghost Shell
- Giftwrapped Shell - Exotic Ghost Shell
- Ugspun Shell - Exotic Ghost Shell
- Ice Carving - Exotic Emote
- Snowball Fight - Exotic Emote
- Ski Walk - Legendary Emote
- Snow Bunny - Legendary Emote
- Struggle Skate - Legendary Emote
- Slapshot - Finisher
- Snowfolk Projection - Ghost Projection
- Tangled Projection - Ghost Projection
- Justified Cobalt - Legendary Shader
- Malibeaux Bronze - Legendary Shader
- Polycarbon Powder - Legendary Shader
- Sharkbite - Legendary Shader
- From The Ashes - - Legendary Emblem
- Lightstring - Legendary Emblem
Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Mods
- Bountiful Harvest - Dawning bounties reward an additional random ingredient.
- Essential Harvest - Dawning bounties reward a small amount of Dawning Essence.
- Merrymaker - Receive a Boon of Friendship each day from Eva Levante.
- Perkier Presents - During Dawning 2021, Dawning weapons have a chance to drop with an additional perk in the right column.
- Perky Presents - During Dawning 2021, Dawning weapons have a chance to drop with an additional perk in the left column.
