Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021: All The New Weapons, Armor, And Cosmetic Gear

The Dawning has begun once again in Destiny 2, adding some festive cheer to Bungie's game with yuletide-themed events, rewards, and quests. Much like last year's Dawning event, the 2021 edition will see you zipping about the solar system as you deliver cookies, fight off enemies with Stasis-enhanced snowballs, and earn some new gear in the process. You'll be able to take part in the event from now until January 4, retrieving ingredients from vanquished enemies that can be used to craft Masterwork materials, weapons, and resources.

While you'll be able to get your hands on some classic Dawning weapons and gear in case you missed out the first time they were available, there are also some new items being introduced this year. Zephyr is one of the highlights, as this new sword has the potential to roll with the Cold Steel perk that allows it to inflict Stasis on enemies. Other weapons now have a new set of perks applied to them, and if you're lucky, you just might get one of these handy perks the next time that gear drops for you.

Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Weapon Rewards

Avalanche - Machine Gun

Cold Denial - SMG

Glacioclasm - Fusion Rifle

Zephyr - Sword

Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Weapon Ornaments

Cheerspreader - Riskrunner SMG ornament

Compliance - Anarchy grenade launcher ornament

The latest set of Dawning-themed armor won't be cheap, as you'll need to cough up either 6,000 Bright Dust or 1,500 Silver per character for a full set. Any armor ornaments unlocked as a reward will see that price for the full package reduced.

Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Warlock Armor Ornaments

Dendrite Shimmer Cover

Dendrite Shimmer Gloves

Dendrite Shimmer Robes

Dendrite Shimmer Boots

Dendrite Shimmer Bond

Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Hunter Armor Ornaments

Dendrite Shimmer Mask

Dendrite Shimmer Grips

Dendrite Shimmer Vest

Dendrite Shimmer Strides

Dendrite Shimmer Cloak

Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Titan Armor Ornaments

Dendrite Shimmer Helm

Dendrite Shimmer Gauntlets

Dendrite Shimmer Plate

Dendrite Shimmer Greaves

Dendrite Shimmer Mark

Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Vanity Items

Vapoorwill Spin - Exotic Ship

Silkivory Vanish - Exotic Ship

The Lost Engine - Exotic Sparrow

Cross-EDZ Symphony - Exotic Sparrow

Icicle Rush - Exotic Sparrow

Elegant Guard Shell - Exotic Ghost Shell

Giftwrapped Shell - Exotic Ghost Shell

Ugspun Shell - Exotic Ghost Shell

Ice Carving - Exotic Emote

Snowball Fight - Exotic Emote

Ski Walk - Legendary Emote

Snow Bunny - Legendary Emote

Struggle Skate - Legendary Emote

Slapshot - Finisher

Snowfolk Projection - Ghost Projection

Tangled Projection - Ghost Projection

Justified Cobalt - Legendary Shader

Malibeaux Bronze - Legendary Shader

Polycarbon Powder - Legendary Shader

Sharkbite - Legendary Shader

From The Ashes - Legendary Emblem

Lightstring - Legendary Emblem

Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Mods