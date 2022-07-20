Destiny 2 Solstice Rewards: All The Weapons, Armor, And Exotics Available

This year's Solstice event has some brilliant armor, a hard-hitting hand cannon, and some excellent emojis up for grabs.blah

By on

Comments

Out of its four seasonal events, Solstice usually has some of the most attractive and functional gear to unlock in Destiny 2. This year's new Candescent armor sets certainly are easy on the eyes, but they're also packed with stats that can be fine-tuned if you're prepared to put in the effort.

On the firepower side, Solstice has a new hand cannon that is broken in a very specific way. Called Something New, the hand cannon's Dreamwork trait can potentially overfill the chamber with rounds when used properly and it's quickly becoming a favorite amongst Guardians who know the value of teamwork.

When you first start Solstice, you'll be handed a Candescent set of armor and an Event Card that can be upgraded to unlock other rare gear. You can also pay to unlock a premium version of the Event Card, and whether it's worth its price for a cute Ghost shell and hot-dog eating emoji, is up to you. If you're looking to see if Solstice is worth jumping into this year, we've rounded up a look at all the gear on offer right now.

Solstice weapons

Something New hand cannon
Something New hand cannon
Compass Rose shotgun
Compass Rose shotgun

Warlock Candescent armor

Warlock Candescent armor
Warlock Candescent armor
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4

Hunter Candescent armor

Hunter Candescent mask
Hunter Candescent mask
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4

Titan Candescent armor

Titan Candescent helm
Titan Candescent helm
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4

Event Card premium unlocks

Hot diggety dog
Hot diggety dog
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2

Event Card regular unlocks

Tony Hawk's Pro Slayer of Oryx
Tony Hawk's Pro Slayer of Oryx
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5 Gallery image 6 Gallery image 7 Gallery image 8

For more on the event, you can check out everything that we know about Solstice and details on the latest patch that has adjusted airborne effectiveness.

Destiny 2: Season Of The Haunted - All The New Exotics, Armor, And Ornaments
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Destiny 2
PC
Stadia
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)