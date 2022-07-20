Destiny 2 Solstice Rewards: All The Weapons, Armor, And Exotics Available

Out of its four seasonal events, Solstice usually has some of the most attractive and functional gear to unlock in Destiny 2. This year's new Candescent armor sets certainly are easy on the eyes, but they're also packed with stats that can be fine-tuned if you're prepared to put in the effort.

On the firepower side, Solstice has a new hand cannon that is broken in a very specific way. Called Something New, the hand cannon's Dreamwork trait can potentially overfill the chamber with rounds when used properly and it's quickly becoming a favorite amongst Guardians who know the value of teamwork.

When you first start Solstice, you'll be handed a Candescent set of armor and an Event Card that can be upgraded to unlock other rare gear. You can also pay to unlock a premium version of the Event Card, and whether it's worth its price for a cute Ghost shell and hot-dog eating emoji, is up to you. If you're looking to see if Solstice is worth jumping into this year, we've rounded up a look at all the gear on offer right now.

Solstice weapons

Something New hand cannon

Compass Rose shotgun

Warlock Candescent armor

Warlock Candescent armor

Gallery

Hunter Candescent armor

Hunter Candescent mask

Gallery

Titan Candescent armor

Titan Candescent helm

Gallery

Event Card premium unlocks

Hot diggety dog

Gallery

Event Card regular unlocks

Tony Hawk's Pro Slayer of Oryx

Gallery

For more on the event, you can check out everything that we know about Solstice and details on the latest patch that has adjusted airborne effectiveness.