Destiny 2 Solstice Event: - How To Get Silver Leaves, Silver Ash, And Kindling

Destiny 2's Solstice event is live for the next few weeks, and like last year, it has some great armor to collect. The Candescent sets are unlocked at the start of Solstice and are used to earn a new currency in the game called Silver Leaves, which can be converted into Silver Ash through the Bonfire Bash activity. Once you have enough Silver Ash--and Kindling materials--you can then use it to upgrade each piece of your Solstice armor and improve its overall stats. Here's how it all works, including how to get Silver Leaves, Silver Ash, Kindling.

How to get Candescent armor

What a glow-up

Start your Solstice journey with a quick visit to Eva Levante in the Tower, and she'll hand over a full set of Candescent armor for your Guardian.

How to get Silver Leaves

Public events are a quick and easy way to earn Silver Leaves

With at least one Candescent armor piece equipped, you'll want to start grinding through Gambit, Strikes, Lost Sectors, public events, Crucible, and other Destiny 2 activities that aren't Bonfire Bash. Completing these activities will reward you with Silver Leaves. Patrolling the EDZ's public events is a good way to make certain that you get a healthy flow of Silver Leaves flowing into your inventory, as you can get four Silver Leaves every time you complete a heroic version of those events. The cap for Silver Leaves is 100, so you'll want to check in often in your character inventory to see if you're about to hit that limit.

There is another method that fans have found for farming Silver Leaves through the Witch Queen's Investigation campaign mission. It's slightly complex and you do need an extra player to assist you, but it does hand over a substantial amount of Silver Leaves with each successful run. If you're interested to see how it works before Bungie patches the exploit, you can check out this video from Fallout Plays.

How to turn Silver Leaves into Silver Ash

Amanda likes fire way too much

With a hefty haul of Silver Leaves in your inventory, it's time to start a round of Bonfire Bash while wearing at least one piece of Solstice armor to get your Silver Leaves converted. The activity isn't complex, as you'll be spending a few minutes in the EAZ fighting various enemies, dealing with Taken invaders, and building a bonfire using Igniters that are dropped by challenging foes. Once you've built a celebratory fire, a Taken Heatseeker will spawn in for a brief boss battle, and you'll earn some rewards once it has been vanquished.

Any Silver Leaves you have will instantly be converted into Silver Ash at a rate of 1:5 depending on how many Igniter balls you threw into the fire. For every Silver Leaf you have, you'll get five Silver Ash in return per lobbed ball. For example, if you hit the Bonfire Bash cap of 20 Igniter balls, you'll get 20 x 5 Silver Leaves to Silver Ash conversions.

How to get Kindling

These event challenges are easy to grind through as well

You'll be able to earn Kindling from completing event challenges, which you can look at in your Event Card. There are 24 event challenges in total, so you'll need to choose carefully when you do make use of this resource. The good news is that these challenges can be completed according to the class that you're playing as and aren't account-wide objectives, although the seal and titles are. It's worth noting that if you want to gild the title, you will need to complete all three event challenges for all Guardian classes.

You can increase the Kindling on each armor piece permanently, and then reroll armor stats a limited number of times using Silver Ash. Once your armor piece has been kindled, any future drops of that gear will have the same Kindling level as well. If you want to prepare your loadout for the event challenges, you can read the full list of them below:

Bashing Success - Complete the Bonfire Bash activity

- Defeat Ignition Carriers in the Bonfire Bash activity Torch the Taken - Defeat Taken in the Bonfire Bash

- Stoke the flames in the Bonfire Bash Fuel for the Fire II - Stoke more flames in the Bonfire Bash

- Stoke even more flames in the Bonfire Bash Ash Tray - Collect Silver Ash

- Complete the Bonfire Bash against all combatant races Superlative - Defeat targets with Super abilities

- Defeat targets anywhere in the system. Defeating Guardians awards bonus progress Pyromania - Defeat combatants with solar abilities

- Defeat combatants or opposing Guardians with power weapons Burn them down - Defeat bosses anywhere in the system

- Defeat targets with shotguns Forged in Flame - Defeat opposing Guardians in any activity

- Defeat targets with hand cannons Dare to dream - Complete runs of the Blind Well or Dares of Eternity to earn Silver Leaves

- Complete public events on any destination to earn Silver Leaves Lamplighter - Complete patrols on any destination to earn Silver Leaves

- Complete playlist activities to earn Silver Leaves Fires of Competition - Complete matches in Crucible or Gambit playlists to earn Silver Leaves

- Complete activities within the Throne World to earn Silver Leaves A Spark in the Dark - Complete Sever missions or rounds of Altars of Sorrow to earn Silver Leaves

How to upgrade your armor with Silver Ash

More Kindling, more stats and glows

Go into your character menu and inspect your Solstice armor for the next step. In the Solstice Embers mod slot, you can use your Silver Ash to reroll the stats after you've applied some Kindling to it. On the final tier, you'll be able to choose which stat rolls with a value of 20, and when combined with a Ghost mod that allows for a selected stat to be focused with a number of 10, you can easily specify which direction you want to craft your armor in. Once an armor piece has been fully upgraded, you will need a new piece to get a new chance at rolling high stats.

How to make your Candescent armor glow

Nothing complicated here, as each armor piece will achieve a glow effect as you invest more Kindling into it. Upgrade it fully with Kindling, get the full glow effect. If you're impatient, you can also buy the glow effects in the Eververse store with Silver in-game currency.