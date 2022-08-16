Destiny 2 Showcase: Start Time, How To Watch, What To Expect

Season 18 of Destiny 2 is almost here, and with just a few days left to go, Bungie is keeping its cards close to its chest before it officially reveals what's next for players in the Destiny 2 Showcase. While Season of the Haunted was a spooky exploration of a derelict spaceship inhabited by emotion-ghosts and corrupted Cabal troops that players could practice their new Solar 3.0 builds on, very little is known about what Season 18 will have to offer.

What has been revealed, is a date and a time for when players can get some answers, a few details on technical changes coming to Destiny 2, and some fine-tuning in the Exotics department as Bungie adds a number of new balancing tweaks to the game. Here's what you can expect to see from Bungie during its next Destiny 2 showcase.

Start time for the Destiny 2 Showcase

You won't have to worry about missing out on Gamescom Opening Night Live, as Bungie has scheduled the Destiny 2 Showcase on August 23 to kick off a few hours before Geoff Keighley starts dropping world premieres.

9 AM PT

12 PM ET

5 PM BST

6 PM CET

How to watch the Destiny 2 Showcase

You'll be able to grab livestreams from Bungie's usual social channels on Twitch, Bilibili, and YouTube.

What to expect from the Destiny 2 Showcase

Destiny 2

Bungie's Destiny 2 showcases are usually the biggest and most informative events on its calendar, as the company usually provides a deep dive on the short and long-term future of the game through a number of trailers and video documentaries. The next expansion, Lightfall, will probably be in the spotlight and there's a good chance that chatter on technical aspects of the game could also be showcased.

Bungie's own synopsis for what's next also sounds particularly ominous. "It has arrived. As we prepare for fate to unfold, the people of the Last City look to the stars--to us--for hope," the Season 18 description reads. "And while we have triumphed in the face of impossible odds before, this time feels different. But if there is to be no escape, our story will be one of courage, one of legends."

This could include anything from content being vaulted, a look at how the Arc 3.0 subclass functions, or even a sneak peek at the rumored fifth subclass. The next classic raid, which Bungie has been teasing lately for the showcase, is also something that fans have been looking forward to as that high-end PvE activity puts a new spin on an old favorite. Season 18 also kicks off just before Destiny 2 reaches its fifth birthday, and if Bungie is looking to celebrate, the showcase is a great platform for organizing a party.

For PvP fans, there's a new Iron Banner mode to look forward to in Season 18, although you'll only two opportunities to take part in it as the event adopts a less-is-more approach to its appearances. Eruption looks like a unique and fun addition to the Crucible, and in case you missed it, the core idea is that it'll operate as Clash with energy boosts based on kill streaks.

With Season 18 being a closely guarded secret, there is speculation that something major will be going down over the next several months leading up to Lightfall. The last time Bungie remained this tight-lipped was right before Season of the Lost, a six-month period of activity that had major revelations and ramifications for the game and led directly into The Witch Queen expansion. One popular theory is that an iconic Destiny 2 character could be killed off in Season 18, and if it's who we think it is, then the conclusion of that specific story angle could hit harder than Cayde-6's death in Forsaken or the severing of the Light in the opening act of Destiny 2's Red War campaign.

Only Bungie has answers to what Season 18 has in store, but it'll be sharing them with its community next week.