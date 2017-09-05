Destiny 2 Servers Launch Early, Prior To Official Release Date For Some On PS4 And Xbox One

Destiny 2 doesn't officially launch on PS4 and Xbox One until tomorrow, September 5, but some lucky players are in ahead of schedule. Bungie has apparently brought the servers online, allowing certain people to play early.

Before you go racing to your console to check, digital copies (except for those intended for reviewing the game) are exempt from this. But if you've somehow gotten your hands on an early physical copy, you can also start playing right now, according to reports from numerous players on places like Reddit. As such, you may want to be wary of spoilers, as there will undoubtedly be those who rush through the game and talk about it online. Of course, spoilers have already been circulating due to a number of leaks, including one that revealed all of Destiny 2's Exotics.

For everyone else, Destiny 2 unlocks at midnight in your respective region. That means, for instance, that those on the west coast in the United States can start playing at 9 PM PT tonight. But whether you get in early or not, everyone will be waiting for the Raid and Trials, which don't unlock until next week. The first Nightfall Strike, however, is available immediately.

Our Destiny 2 review-in-progress is now live, and we'll be playing more now that the game is live in order to deliver a full review. You can also check out our rundown on Destiny 2's five biggest changes for more of an idea for what to expect once you get online.