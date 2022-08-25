Destiny 2 Servers Going Down For Maintenance Ahead Of New Hotfix Update

It's been an exciting week for Destiny 2 fans, with Bungie outlining the Lightfall expansion and rolling out the Season of Plunder update. But the latter has coincided with a number of issues, and seemingly in response, Bungie will be taking Destiny 2 servers down for maintenance today, August 25, in order to roll out hotfix update 6.2.0.1.

Maintenance is now underway, although players can continue playing for the time being. At 3:45 PM PT / 6:45 PM ET, players will be booted offline, so be sure you wrap up anything you're doing by then. You should then be able to log in again starting at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET, which is when the new update will be made available. Server queues are possible, so between that and the download itself (which should be relatively small), it may take some time to jump back online. Maintenance should formally conclude at 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET.

Bungie has not said what's included in the hotfix, but there are a wide variety of problems that players have reported and the developer has acknowledged. Notably, almost all heavy grenade launchers were disabled yesterday due to an intended buff being more much powerful than intended. Resilience for Arc-subclass Titans and Warlocks is not providing as much damage resistance as it should. The catalyst quest for the seasonal Exotic fusion rifle, Delicate Tomb, is bugged and not always recording progress as it should. And a number of Exotic items, including Titans' Icefall Mantle and the new Point-Contact Cannon Brace, have been disabled.

It's possible any of these could be the target of the hotfix, but we won't know for sure until the patch notes are released. Bungie may be choosing to focus on any critical issues that could impact the King's Fall Raid, which launches tomorrow, August 26, and will see a modified World First race, due to this being a returning Raid from the first game. The first team to complete the Raid in its Challenge Mode (which first requires completing it in Contest Mode) will earn a sweet-looking championship belt.