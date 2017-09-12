Destiny 2 Servers Down Today For Scheduled Maintenance, Bungie Announces

Destiny 2's servers will go offline today for four hours as part of scheduled maintenance. The process will begin at 7 AM PT/3 PM BST/12 AM AEST, when players will no longer be able to log into Destiny 2 or the first Destiny.

Those that are already in the game will be removed an hour later at 8 AM PT/ 4 PM BST/ 1 AM AEST. The server maintenance is expected to end at 11 AM PT/7PM BST/4 AM AEST. The downtime comes ahead of the first wave of new content for Destiny 2, which includes a refresh of the Nightfall, the Flashpoint on Nessus, the arrival of Xur, and a new Raid.

Destiny 2's first Raid will be available on Wednesday and, if the first game is any indication, will require players to be at the top of their game to complete. To help players get there, we've put together class guides for the Warlock, Titan, and Hunter. We've also got guides on how to get the Sturm, Coldheart, and MIDA Multi-Tool Exotics, which will give you a big advantage.

For lots more on Destiny 2, check out GameSpot's roundup of everything you need to know. It covers our review in progress and many other key details.