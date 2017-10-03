Destiny 2 Servers Down For Maintenance [Update: Now Back Online With New Patch]

Destiny 2 players will have to find something else to occupy a few hours of their time today, October 3, as Bungie has taken Destiny 2's servers offline for scheduled maintenance. This will be followed by the release of a new hotfix update and the kickoff of Victory Week, which caps off the recent Faction Rallies event. [Update: Servers are now back online ahead of schedule, and hotfix update 1.0.3.1 is live.]

Maintenance began at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM BST / 1 AM AEST, at which point players were prevented from signing in. Those already online at the time can continue playing, but everyone will be booted offline at 9 AM PT, regardless of what you're doing. In other words, it's not an ideal time to try this week's Savathun's Song Nightfall Strike.

Bungie's schedule calls for maintenance to end at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST / 5 AM AEST. However, we've seen a number of maintenance periods in recent weeks last for longer than expected, so you may want to be prepared to wait until later than that before you're able to play. We'll report back with any developments.

Destiny 2's weekly reset has already occurred, introducing new weekly Milestones and the aforementioned Nightfall. However, Victory Week doesn't officially begin until after maintenance is concluded and hotfix update 1.0.3.1 has been released.

At that point, Bungie will announce which of the three factions emerged victorious from the weeklong Faction Rallies event. The winning faction will then offer its special weapon for sale--players can purchase it for 50,000 glimmer, or 1,000 if they were a member of that faction. This will be available for one week, during which time you can cash in any Faction Tokens you might still have in your inventory.