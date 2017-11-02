Destiny 2 Servers Down For Maintenance, New Update Coming Soon

If you're trying to play Destiny 2 right now, you should make new plans. Bungie has taken the game's servers offline for maintenance and will release a new update, version 1.0.6, later today. In the meantime, you'll be unable to log in, effectively rendering the game unplayable.

Although maintenance has begun, players who were already online can continue to play until 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 4 PM GMT (3 AM AET on November 3). At that point, everyone will be booted offline until maintenance is complete. Bungie says that will happen around 12 PM PT, although previous maintenance periods have demonstrated that is merely an estimate; it might end much sooner or later.

During the maintenance, Bungie will deploy update 1.0.6 on all platforms. Full patch notes have not been released, so we don't yet know everything it does, but we have gotten a preview. The two big things are changes to the mercy rule in Crucible and a fix for the exploit involving the Bureaucratic Walk emote. This was serious enough to cancel Trials for two weeks, but the limited-time mode returns on November 3 for all platforms--marking its first appearance in the new PC version.

Update 1.0.6 will be released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It follows a PC-only Destiny 2 patch released earlier this week, which was meant to resolve issues with a particular CPU requirement that prevented some people from playing the game. We also recently learned the first details about the Curse of Osiris DLC, which will increase Destiny 2's level cap and offer PS4-exclusive content.

We'll update this story when the servers come online. Below, you'll find the preview of the 1.0.6 patch notes provided by Bungie.

Destiny 2 Update 1.0.6 Patch Notes Preview

General

Fixed an issue with collision detection on the Bureaucratic Walk emote

Fixed an issue causing players to encounter empty public spaces too often in free roam

Crucible

Updated Mercy Rule settings to allow Mercy to activate slightly later in the match, allowing a wider range of scores to trigger it.