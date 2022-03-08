Destiny 2 Servers Down For Emergency Maintenance

Destiny 2's severs have been taken offline for emergency maintenance, according to the official Bungie Help Twitter account. As of right now, developer Bungie has yet to announce what emergency prompted the maintenance, or what time players can expect servers to be up and running again.

Destiny 2 is being brought offline for emergency maintenance. Stand by for updates. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 8, 2022

The sudden shut down followed a routine maintenance check that began at 8:45 AM PT / 11:45 AM ET this morning. According to Bungie, the original plan was for servers to be shut down for approximately 45 minutes--or until 9:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM ET. However, minutes before the servers were scheduled to go back online, Bungie tweeted "maintenance has been extended by one hour." Bungie then reassured players that "no additional downtime is expected," before ultimately tweeting 30 minutes later that the servers will be down indefinitely.

This maintenance issue comes shortly after the release of Destiny 2's latest expansion, The Witch Queen, and just days after the introduction of a brand-new raid.

