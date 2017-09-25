Destiny 2 Servers Are Going Offline Today, Here's When And For How Long

Destiny 2 players looking to get stuck into some shootin' and lootin' today may want to keep in mind that servers for Bungie's popular shooter will be going offline for maintenance. The downtime is scheduled to begin at 6 AM PT / 2 PM BST / 11 PM AEST on September 25, and players won't be able to sign in to the game from that point.

An hour later, anyone that is already logged in to Destiny 2 will be kicked off, so plan your in-game activities accordingly; you don't want to get the boot while in a raid. Servers will undergo maintenance for a total of six hours.

The maintenance comes ahead of Faction Rallies being added to Destiny 2 on September 26. Following the weekly reset, players will be able to pledge themselves to Dead Orbit (represented by Arach Jalaal), Future War Cult (Lakshmi-2), and New Monarchy (Executor Hideo), and gather supplies for their chosen faction. You can learn more about Destiny 2's Faction Rallies here.

