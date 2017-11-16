Destiny 2 Server Maintenance Coming Very Soon, Here's Exactly When And How Long For

If you wanted to play Destiny 2 later, you may have to make new plans. Developer Bungie is taking the game offline to perform some Destiny 2 server maintenance on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it will release a new hotfix update in the process.

Players will no longer be able to log in from 8 AM PT / 4 PM GMT on November 17 (that's 2 AM AEST on November 18 in Australia). An hour later, anyone still playing the game will be booted to the title screen. Bungie says the maintenance will end three hours after that--at 12 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (6 AM on November 18 in Australia)--at which point hotfix 1.0.7 "is expected to be available to download and install on all platforms." However, be aware that previous Destiny 2 maintenance has sometimes gone on for longer than expected.

We don't yet know what is included in the update, but we do know some of the details about Destiny 2's upcoming Curse of Osiris DLC, which will increase Destiny 2's level cap and offer PS4-exclusive content. Take a look at some of the new Curse of Osiris armor and gear. For more on the expansion, check out some Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris gameplay.

Destiny 2's weekly reset occurred, as always, on Tuesday this week. It marked the end of the latest Faction Rally event and kicked off Victory Week, which means there's a new Legendary weapon available for purchase. Bungie has also shifted the Flashpoint to Titan and rotated the selection of items available at Eververse. Most significantly, the weekly reset has introduced the next Nightfall Strike: Savathun's Song. For more, check out all the details on Destiny 2's weekly reset.