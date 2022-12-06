Destiny 2 Seraph Key Codes Guide: How to Get Seraph Key Codes

The Destiny 2 Seraph Key Codes are the latest material to be added to the game, courtesy of Season of the Seraph. As we're used to from previous seasons, the new seasonal activity features an optional chest at the end that needs a particular material to be opened. Alongside packing some extra loot for your return to the orbit, the chest is involved with More Than A Weapon, which is the weekly quest of Season 19.

While the resource isn't as elusive as others in the past, some activities require more time than others. This guide dives into how to get Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2 and what are the best sources for doing so.

How to Get Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2 - Best Seraph Key Code Sources

The description of Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2 notes that the resource is earned by completing activities throughout the system. As such, it's not the kind of material that drops from enemies--you'll have to get to the end of an activity in order to get your hands on it.

At a quick glance, here are some examples of Seraph Key Code sources and their drops:

Heist Battleground : 250 Seraph Key Codes

: 250 Seraph Key Codes Strikes : 285 Seraph Key Codes

: 285 Seraph Key Codes Heroic Events : 240 Seraph Key Codes

: 240 Seraph Key Codes Crucible (Team Quickplay): 255 Seraph Key Codes

Keep in mind that, when I repeated the Heist Battleground activity of the week, I only got 20 Seraph Key Codes on subsequent matches. It's early to know if this is intentional or not, but to save you some time, it's best if you only run it once and then tackle a different activity--at least for the first week.

Strikes in Destiny 2 can take a while, so make sure to grab some bounties beforehand to make the most out of your time.

If you want to save up some Destiny 2 Seraph Key Codes for future resets, Strikes are the ones that will give you the most amount based on my experience. That being said, this activity can take a while, so opting for a Crucible match or a few Heroic Events in the EDZ or elsewhere can be a good alternative. Just be mindful that you can only carry 2,000 Seraph Key Codes at a time, so make sure to spend them if you're planning on running your bounties or tackling seasonal challenges.

In terms of the Seraph Chest in Destiny 2, they always appear at the end of a Heist Battleground. As a word of advice, I had to kickstart the activity from the H.E.L.M. shortcut as opposed to the one available in the Moon (for the first week) for it to count. So, if you don't see the Seraph Chest at the end of a run through a Heist Battleground, make sure to join in the playlist itself, not the one on individual planets.

That is all! Opening the Seraph Chest costs 500 Seraph Key Codes each time, so you can mix and match two of the aforementioned activities to get you there. If you want to save up time, I recommend leaving at least that amount before the next weekly reset so you can basically skip a step of the quest.