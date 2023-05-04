Destiny 2 Season Passes Will Cost More Starting With Season 21

Beginning with Destiny 2's forthcoming season, Season of the Deep, the game's standalone season pass will receive a slight price increase. The price is raising from 1,000 Silver ($10) to 1,200 Silver ($12). The season pass bundle, which grants players ten additional ranks upon purchase, is also getting an price adjustment, increasing from 2,000 Silver ($20) to 2,200 Silver ($22).

This price change will not affect players who purchase Lightfall, which provides access to the current season at the time of sale. Additionally, it will not change the price of the Lightfall + Annual Pass edition, which provides season passes for Seasons 20-23. Bungie also stated that it is considering "new approaches" to post-launch content for the year of The Final Shape.

The price change was just one piece of a recent flurry of announcements concerning Destiny 2's future. We got the first look at Season 21: the Season of the Deep. Bungie will not raise power caps, as previous seasons have, and will have less pinnacle drops in kind. However, some weekly challenges will now reward Powerful Exotic engrams. Season of the Deep will also offer new strand aspects and numerous upgrades for Supers. Also, older raid exotics will be easier to obtain. The new season, and these price changes, launch on May 23.