Destiny 2 Season Of The Splicer: Seasonal Challenges Guide (Week 1)

The Season of the Splicer has officially arrived in Destiny 2 (although the game is down for emergency maintenance), bringing with it a new slate of Seasonal Challenges. First introduced in the game's last season, these challenges replace weekly bounties for Bright Dust and other rewards, giving you objectives to meet throughout the season. What's nice about Seasonal Challenges, however, is that they persist all the way through the Season of the Splicer. While new challenges are released each week, you'll have until the end of the season to complete them all--and earn big rewards of Bright Dust and experience points for your trouble.

Here's a rundown of how the Seasonal Challenge system works and what challenges you'll face each week throughout the season's run. The Season of the Splicer is set to end on August 24.

How Seasonal Challenges Work

For most of its run, Destiny 2's various activities vendors--Zavala, Shaxx, and the Drifter--carried weekly bounties that incentivized playing all three activities each week. Those bounties handed out Bright Dust if you participated in them, but if you didn't, you missed out on earning Destiny 2's premium in-game currency. Seasonal Challenges fix that; they're challenges that are dolled out weekly, but which you can complete any time during the season.

You'll find Seasonal Challenges on the Quests tab in the Director. Each week, a new slate of challenges is released, so you can pop in and see what their requirements are as you go. Completing challenges is a great way to earn experience points and power up your Seasonal Artifact, allowing you to raise your character's level over the gear Power cap for the season. Many of the challenges also reward you with consumables and Bright Dust, which you can then spend in the Eververse Store on various cosmetic items.

Week 1

Hello, World Speak to the Splicer Servitor and complete Path of the Splicer I, then kill powerful Cabal enemies anywhere in the solar system. You get bonus progress if you defeat Cabal in the seasonal Override activity.

Maximum Override Complete 5 Override missions and deposit Data Spikes as a team. Bonus progress is awarded for wearing Season of the Splicer armor during the activity.

Ethereal Splicer Gather Ether from playing various activities, including Public Events, Strikes, Gambit, and the Crucible.

Sidearm Splicer Defeat opponents in Override with a sidearm, with bonus progress for precision blows.

Icebound Complete 10 bounties, and finish patrols, Public Events, and Lost Sectors on Europa.

Challenger's Aspirations Complete three weekly Playlist challenges for Crucible, Gambit, or Strikes.

Close Calibration Calibrate close-range weapons on Europa (SMGs, swords, shotguns, and sidearms). You'll get bonus progress for rapidly defeating enemies.

Drifter's Chosen Earn 250 points in Gambit matches by banking motes, defeating blockers, and defeating enemy Guardians.

Sacred Scorcher Defeat enemy Guardians in the Team Scorched mode in the Crucible. Bonus progress is rewarded for fully charged detonations, which you can get by holding down the fire button for your Scorch cannon until it charges all the way before releasing it to fire.

Vex Deletion Protocol Defeat 5 Vex bosses in Strikes.



Seasonal