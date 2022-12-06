Destiny 2 Season Of The Seraph Trailer Focuses On Rasputin And Xivu Arath

Season 19 of Destiny 2's Witch Queen era is officially titled Season of the Seraph and will run from December 6 until February 28. Picking up shortly after the events of Season of Plunder, which ended with renegade Warlock Osiris being revived from his coma, The trailer for Season of the Seraph shows Guardians embarking on a new quest to resurrect the Golden Age AI Rasputin, the warmind that has played a crucial role in several Destiny events.

With the Hive god of War Xivu Arath on the move again, Rasputin's network of weaponized satellites are dangerously close to falling into her hands. To stop her, the Vanguard of the Last City has assembled a special covert operations team armed with advanced Warmind weaponry, with these agents being codenamed Seraphs.

The new activity for Season of the Seraph will be Heist Battlegrounds, in which fireteams deployed to multiple destinations to infiltrate Braytech facilities, bypass advanced defense systems, and neutralize hordes of Xivu Arath's Wrathborn. For the weekly missions, Guardians will work to gain access to the most impenetrable facility in the Solar system: a Braytech orbital platform above the Last City. By breaking through layers of security each week, players will race to awaken Rasputin before it's too late.

The latest Guardian fashion is Warmind-themed.

The new Exotic weapon in Season 19 will be The Manticore, an SMG that Bungie says can "strike at your foes with its venomous roar," and the seasonal armor has a more high-tech design. Interestingly, there'll be a new Exotic weapon unlocked after December 20 once Guardians have reached deep enough into the facility, called Revision Zero. After it has been unlocked, multiple catalysts can be acquired, each adding to this mysterious Exotic’s power.

The Manticore

Rasputin has been dormant since 2020's Season of Arrivals, as the AI was disabled by a Pyramid ship as it entered the Solar system. Ana Bray had managed to save a remnant of Rasputin by transferring it into an engram before it was too late, and has been working to restore the AI throughout the Beyond Light and Witch Queen expansions.

A dangerous figure in the history of Destiny, Rasputin has played a pivotal role throughout the history of the series. Recent events saw Rasputin stop the Almighty from colliding with the Last City and it set Osiris on the path to discover the Neptunian city of Neomunda. The AI is also responsible for the deaths of the Iron Lords when it unleashed the powerful nanotechnology SIVA on them in a bid to destroy Lord Felwinter, a rogue Exo Lightbearer that Rasputin considered to be its son.