Destiny 2 Season Of The Seraph: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 4

A new year kicks off in just a few days, but there's still time to wrap up some 2022 resolutions in Destiny 2 as Season of the Seraph continues into its fourth week of action.

To get the Exo frame modules this week, you'll want to focus on the seasonal quest and boot up a round of Heist Battlegrounds. For More Than A Weapon's secondary challenge, you can easily grind through Scorn and Hive on Savathun's Throneworld, with the Extraction Lost Sector in the Quagmire being a good area to farm.

In Heist Battlegrounds III, the focus here is on breaching a submind vault without alerting Wrathborn reinforcements, which means you'll need to quickly grab the tools you need in this section to get past the Hive glyphs and open the doors. Not too difficult at all, if you've been playing regularly and know what to expect from this little platforming section.

Elsewhere in the system, this week's seasonal challenges are pretty straightforward. Equip Arc or Void marksman weapons, unlock artifact mods, and complete a high-level Nightfall strike to earn a fair amount of Challenger XP and Bright Dust for your efforts.

You can also tackle seasonal challenges at your own pace, as they'll only expire once the season concludes in February. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2, you can always return and complete multiple challenges at the same time after a few weeks of rest.

Week 4

More Than A Weapon IV

Complete Week 4 of More Than a Weapon. Defeat Hive and Scorn combatants anywhere in the system.

Exo Frame Module

Challenger XP

Heist Battlegrounds III

In the Heist Battlegrounds playlist, complete Heists and breach submind vaults without alerting Wrathborn reinforcements.

Exo Frame Module

Challenger XP

Entropic Shock

Defeat combatants with Arc or Void damage in Heist Battlegrounds.

Challenger XP

Seasonal Shaping I

Unlock the pattern for any seasonal or Ikelos V1.03 weapon.

Challenger XP

Mod Collector

Unlock artifact mods.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Precision Calibration

Calibrate marksman weapons--scout rifles, sniper rifles, and linear fusion rifles--by landing precision final blows. Bonus progress against Guardians.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

High-Value Hunter

Defeat powerful combatants in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating high-value targets.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Momentum Crash

Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with zone advantage.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Darkest Nightfall

Complete any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Legendary weapon

Week 1

More Than A Weapon

Complete Week 1 of More Than a Weapon.

Exo Frame Module

Challenger XP

Heist Battlegrounds I

In the Heist Battlegrounds playlist or Legend Heist Battlegrounds, open Seraph chests and defeat powerful Hive combatants.

Exo Frame Module

Challenger XP

Frozen Lightning

Defeat targets with Stasis or Arc damage in Heist Battlegrounds.

Challenger XP

Precision Loadout

Defeat targets with bows or linear fusion rifles. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians. Defeat targets in Heist Battlegrounds with precision final blows.

Challenger XP

Moon Activities

On the Moon, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Taking All Challenges

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Long-Range Calibration

Calibrate long-range weapons--pulse rifles, bows, trace rifles--on the Moon. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Dredgin' Up Victory

Complete Gambit matches. Bonus progress for wins.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Spark Defender

Score points in Rift. Bonus progress is awarded for igniting the Rift.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Hive Slayer

Defeat Hive combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Week 2

More Than A Weapon II

Complete week 2 of More Than A Weapon.

Exo Frame Module

Challenger XP

Heist Battlegrounds II

In the Heist Battlegrounds playlist, complete heists and defeat Deathtongue Choristers.

Exo Frame Module

Challenger XP

Fire In The Void

Defeat opponents with Void or Solar damage in Heist Battlegrounds.

Challenger XP

Umbral Focusing I

Focus a Season of the Seraph engram at the Exo Frame in the HELM.

Challenger XP

Cosmodrome Activities

In the Cosmodrome, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Lost In The Legend

Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Mid-Range Calibration

Calibrate mid-range weapons--hand cannons, glaives, auto rifles, fusion rifles, machine guns--in the Cosmodrome. Bonus progress for defeating combatants quickly.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Bank, Kill, Repeat

Earn points for banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Freezing Void

Defeat Guardians. Bonus progress for opponents defeated with Void or Stasis effects.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

The Fallen Fall

Defeat Fallen in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Week 3

More Than A Weapon III

Complete Week 3 of More Than a Weapon. Defeat Hive and Fallen combatants anywhere in the system.

Exo frame module

Challenger XP

Seraph's Shield I

Complete the Exotic mission Operation: Seraph's Shield to earn the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle. Defeat combatants anywhere in the system while using pulse rifles.

Exo frame module

Challenger XP

Europa Activities

On Europa, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

In the Cold Light of the Sun

Defeat combatants with Solar or Stasis damage in heist Battlegrounds.

Challenger XP

Rapid Loadout

Defeat targets with pulse rifles or trace rifles. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians.

Challenger XP

Power Broker

Reach Power Level 1580 by earning powerful rewards and Prime Engrams.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Close-Range Calibration

Calibrate close-range weapons--sidearms, submachine guns, shotguns, glaives, and swords--on Europa. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Primeval Entourage

Defeat Taken in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Scorched Earth

Defeat Guardians in Team Scorched. Charged detonations in midair or on surfaces awards bonus progress.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Ultimate Champion

Defeat Champions in any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher. Earn bonus progress at higher tiers.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust