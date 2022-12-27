Destiny 2 Season Of The Seraph: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 4
Here's how challenges work and what's asked of you during Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph.
A new year kicks off in just a few days, but there's still time to wrap up some 2022 resolutions in Destiny 2 as Season of the Seraph continues into its fourth week of action.
To get the Exo frame modules this week, you'll want to focus on the seasonal quest and boot up a round of Heist Battlegrounds. For More Than A Weapon's secondary challenge, you can easily grind through Scorn and Hive on Savathun's Throneworld, with the Extraction Lost Sector in the Quagmire being a good area to farm.
In Heist Battlegrounds III, the focus here is on breaching a submind vault without alerting Wrathborn reinforcements, which means you'll need to quickly grab the tools you need in this section to get past the Hive glyphs and open the doors. Not too difficult at all, if you've been playing regularly and know what to expect from this little platforming section.
Elsewhere in the system, this week's seasonal challenges are pretty straightforward. Equip Arc or Void marksman weapons, unlock artifact mods, and complete a high-level Nightfall strike to earn a fair amount of Challenger XP and Bright Dust for your efforts.
You can also tackle seasonal challenges at your own pace, as they'll only expire once the season concludes in February. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2, you can always return and complete multiple challenges at the same time after a few weeks of rest.
Week 4
More Than A Weapon IV
Complete Week 4 of More Than a Weapon. Defeat Hive and Scorn combatants anywhere in the system.
- Exo Frame Module
- Challenger XP
Heist Battlegrounds III
In the Heist Battlegrounds playlist, complete Heists and breach submind vaults without alerting Wrathborn reinforcements.
- Exo Frame Module
- Challenger XP
Entropic Shock
Defeat combatants with Arc or Void damage in Heist Battlegrounds.
- Challenger XP
Seasonal Shaping I
Unlock the pattern for any seasonal or Ikelos V1.03 weapon.
- Challenger XP
Mod Collector
Unlock artifact mods.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Precision Calibration
Calibrate marksman weapons--scout rifles, sniper rifles, and linear fusion rifles--by landing precision final blows. Bonus progress against Guardians.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
High-Value Hunter
Defeat powerful combatants in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating high-value targets.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Momentum Crash
Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with zone advantage.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Darkest Nightfall
Complete any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
- Legendary weapon
Week 1
More Than A Weapon
Complete Week 1 of More Than a Weapon.
- Exo Frame Module
- Challenger XP
Heist Battlegrounds I
In the Heist Battlegrounds playlist or Legend Heist Battlegrounds, open Seraph chests and defeat powerful Hive combatants.
- Exo Frame Module
- Challenger XP
Frozen Lightning
Defeat targets with Stasis or Arc damage in Heist Battlegrounds.
- Challenger XP
Precision Loadout
Defeat targets with bows or linear fusion rifles. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians. Defeat targets in Heist Battlegrounds with precision final blows.
- Challenger XP
Moon Activities
On the Moon, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Taking All Challenges
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Long-Range Calibration
Calibrate long-range weapons--pulse rifles, bows, trace rifles--on the Moon. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Dredgin' Up Victory
Complete Gambit matches. Bonus progress for wins.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Spark Defender
Score points in Rift. Bonus progress is awarded for igniting the Rift.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Hive Slayer
Defeat Hive combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Week 2
More Than A Weapon II
Complete week 2 of More Than A Weapon.
- Exo Frame Module
- Challenger XP
Heist Battlegrounds II
In the Heist Battlegrounds playlist, complete heists and defeat Deathtongue Choristers.
- Exo Frame Module
- Challenger XP
Fire In The Void
Defeat opponents with Void or Solar damage in Heist Battlegrounds.
- Challenger XP
Umbral Focusing I
Focus a Season of the Seraph engram at the Exo Frame in the HELM.
- Challenger XP
Cosmodrome Activities
In the Cosmodrome, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Lost In The Legend
Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Mid-Range Calibration
Calibrate mid-range weapons--hand cannons, glaives, auto rifles, fusion rifles, machine guns--in the Cosmodrome. Bonus progress for defeating combatants quickly.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Bank, Kill, Repeat
Earn points for banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Freezing Void
Defeat Guardians. Bonus progress for opponents defeated with Void or Stasis effects.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
The Fallen Fall
Defeat Fallen in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Week 3
More Than A Weapon III
Complete Week 3 of More Than a Weapon. Defeat Hive and Fallen combatants anywhere in the system.
- Exo frame module
- Challenger XP
Seraph's Shield I
Complete the Exotic mission Operation: Seraph's Shield to earn the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle. Defeat combatants anywhere in the system while using pulse rifles.
- Exo frame module
- Challenger XP
Europa Activities
On Europa, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
In the Cold Light of the Sun
Defeat combatants with Solar or Stasis damage in heist Battlegrounds.
- Challenger XP
Rapid Loadout
Defeat targets with pulse rifles or trace rifles. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians.
- Challenger XP
Power Broker
Reach Power Level 1580 by earning powerful rewards and Prime Engrams.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Close-Range Calibration
Calibrate close-range weapons--sidearms, submachine guns, shotguns, glaives, and swords--on Europa. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Primeval Entourage
Defeat Taken in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Scorched Earth
Defeat Guardians in Team Scorched. Charged detonations in midair or on surfaces awards bonus progress.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Ultimate Champion
Defeat Champions in any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher. Earn bonus progress at higher tiers.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
