Destiny 2 Season Of The Seraph: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 3

Here's how challenges work and what's asked of you during Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph.

The story is heating up in Destiny 2 right now, as Season of the Seraph is shaping up to be an unhappy family reunion and an interesting examination of one of humanity's greatest minds.

For week 3, there's plenty to do and earn. The big draw this week is a chance to earn a brand-new Exotic: a pulse rifle called Revision Zero. Bungie had previously teased this mystery weapon back when the new season began, and it looks like Christmas has come early. Finish that quest, and you'll also earn some Challenger XP and an Exo frame module in the process.

For the remaining Exo frame module this week, you'll want to continue the seasonal quest and unlock more of the story surrounding Clovis Bray and his family as they work to restore Rasputin back to it Golden Age glory.

For Bright Dust gains, you can equip your favorite SMGs, glaives, and swords, catch a ride to Europa, and go pick a fight with the enemies stationed there. There's another Gambit-themed objective that you can save for the end of the season for some quick XP farming, while a trip to the Cosmodrome can easily help you farm Fallen and Hive enemies in one sitting.

For the PvP requirement, you'll want to get this done as soon as possible. Team Scorched is a time-limited event in the Crucible, and it'll rotate out of action by the next weekly update. There's no telling when it'll be live again, so better safe than sorry.

You can also tackle seasonal challenges at your own pace, as they'll only expire once the season concludes in February. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2, you can always return and complete multiple challenges at the same time after a few weeks of rest.

Table of Contents [hide]

Week 3

More Than A Weapon III

Complete Week 3 of More Than a Weapon. Defeat Hive and Fallen combatants anywhere in the system.

  • Exo frame module
  • Challenger XP

Seraph's Shield I

Complete the Exotic mission Operation: Seraph's Shield to earn the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle. Defeat combatants anywhere in the system while using pulse rifles.

  • Exo frame module
  • Challenger XP

Europa Activities

On Europa, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

In the Cold Light of the Sun

Defeat combatants with Solar or Stasis damage in heist Battlegrounds.

  • Challenger XP

Rapid Loadout

Defeat targets with pulse rifles or trace rifles. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians.

  • Challenger XP

Power Broker

Reach Power Level 1580 by earning powerful rewards and Prime Engrams.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Close-Range Calibration

Calibrate close-range weapons--sidearms, submachine guns, shotguns, glaives, and swords--on Europa. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Primeval Entourage

Defeat Taken in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Scorched Earth

Defeat Guardians in Team Scorched. Charged detonations in midair or on surfaces awards bonus progress.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Ultimate Champion

Defeat Champions in any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher. Earn bonus progress at higher tiers.

    • Challenger XP
    • Bright Dust

Week 1

More Than A Weapon

Complete Week 1 of More Than a Weapon.

  • Exo Frame Module
  • Challenger XP

Heist Battlegrounds I

In the Heist Battlegrounds playlist or Legend Heist Battlegrounds, open Seraph chests and defeat powerful Hive combatants.

  • Exo Frame Module
  • Challenger XP

Frozen Lightning

Defeat targets with Stasis or Arc damage in Heist Battlegrounds.

  • Challenger XP

Precision Loadout

Defeat targets with bows or linear fusion rifles. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians. Defeat targets in Heist Battlegrounds with precision final blows.

  • Challenger XP

Moon Activities

On the Moon, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Taking All Challenges

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Long-Range Calibration

Calibrate long-range weapons--pulse rifles, bows, trace rifles--on the Moon. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Dredgin' Up Victory

Complete Gambit matches. Bonus progress for wins.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Spark Defender

Score points in Rift. Bonus progress is awarded for igniting the Rift.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Hive Slayer

Defeat Hive combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Week 2

More Than A Weapon II

Complete week 2 of More Than A Weapon.

  • Exo Frame Module
  • Challenger XP

Heist Battlegrounds II

In the Heist Battlegrounds playlist, complete heists and defeat Deathtongue Choristers.

  • Exo Frame Module
  • Challenger XP

Fire In The Void

Defeat opponents with Void or Solar damage in Heist Battlegrounds.

  • Challenger XP

Umbral Focusing I

Focus a Season of the Seraph engram at the Exo Frame in the HELM.

  • Challenger XP

Cosmodrome Activities

In the Cosmodrome, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Lost In The Legend

Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Mid-Range Calibration

Calibrate mid-range weapons--hand cannons, glaives, auto rifles, fusion rifles, machine guns--in the Cosmodrome. Bonus progress for defeating combatants quickly.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Bank, Kill, Repeat

Earn points for banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

Freezing Void

Defeat Guardians. Bonus progress for opponents defeated with Void or Stasis effects.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust

The Fallen Fall

Defeat Fallen in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

  • Challenger XP
  • Bright Dust
Destiny 2
PC
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Cloud Gaming hub
