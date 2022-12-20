Destiny 2 Season Of The Seraph: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 3
Here's how challenges work and what's asked of you during Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph.
The story is heating up in Destiny 2 right now, as Season of the Seraph is shaping up to be an unhappy family reunion and an interesting examination of one of humanity's greatest minds.
For week 3, there's plenty to do and earn. The big draw this week is a chance to earn a brand-new Exotic: a pulse rifle called Revision Zero. Bungie had previously teased this mystery weapon back when the new season began, and it looks like Christmas has come early. Finish that quest, and you'll also earn some Challenger XP and an Exo frame module in the process.
For the remaining Exo frame module this week, you'll want to continue the seasonal quest and unlock more of the story surrounding Clovis Bray and his family as they work to restore Rasputin back to it Golden Age glory.
For Bright Dust gains, you can equip your favorite SMGs, glaives, and swords, catch a ride to Europa, and go pick a fight with the enemies stationed there. There's another Gambit-themed objective that you can save for the end of the season for some quick XP farming, while a trip to the Cosmodrome can easily help you farm Fallen and Hive enemies in one sitting.
For the PvP requirement, you'll want to get this done as soon as possible. Team Scorched is a time-limited event in the Crucible, and it'll rotate out of action by the next weekly update. There's no telling when it'll be live again, so better safe than sorry.
You can also tackle seasonal challenges at your own pace, as they'll only expire once the season concludes in February. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2, you can always return and complete multiple challenges at the same time after a few weeks of rest.
Week 3
More Than A Weapon III
Complete Week 3 of More Than a Weapon. Defeat Hive and Fallen combatants anywhere in the system.
- Exo frame module
- Challenger XP
Seraph's Shield I
Complete the Exotic mission Operation: Seraph's Shield to earn the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle. Defeat combatants anywhere in the system while using pulse rifles.
- Exo frame module
- Challenger XP
Europa Activities
On Europa, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
In the Cold Light of the Sun
Defeat combatants with Solar or Stasis damage in heist Battlegrounds.
- Challenger XP
Rapid Loadout
Defeat targets with pulse rifles or trace rifles. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians.
- Challenger XP
Power Broker
Reach Power Level 1580 by earning powerful rewards and Prime Engrams.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Close-Range Calibration
Calibrate close-range weapons--sidearms, submachine guns, shotguns, glaives, and swords--on Europa. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Primeval Entourage
Defeat Taken in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Scorched Earth
Defeat Guardians in Team Scorched. Charged detonations in midair or on surfaces awards bonus progress.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Ultimate Champion
Defeat Champions in any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher. Earn bonus progress at higher tiers.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Week 1
More Than A Weapon
Complete Week 1 of More Than a Weapon.
- Exo Frame Module
- Challenger XP
Heist Battlegrounds I
In the Heist Battlegrounds playlist or Legend Heist Battlegrounds, open Seraph chests and defeat powerful Hive combatants.
- Exo Frame Module
- Challenger XP
Frozen Lightning
Defeat targets with Stasis or Arc damage in Heist Battlegrounds.
- Challenger XP
Precision Loadout
Defeat targets with bows or linear fusion rifles. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians. Defeat targets in Heist Battlegrounds with precision final blows.
- Challenger XP
Moon Activities
On the Moon, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Taking All Challenges
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Long-Range Calibration
Calibrate long-range weapons--pulse rifles, bows, trace rifles--on the Moon. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Dredgin' Up Victory
Complete Gambit matches. Bonus progress for wins.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Spark Defender
Score points in Rift. Bonus progress is awarded for igniting the Rift.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Hive Slayer
Defeat Hive combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Week 2
More Than A Weapon II
Complete week 2 of More Than A Weapon.
- Exo Frame Module
- Challenger XP
Heist Battlegrounds II
In the Heist Battlegrounds playlist, complete heists and defeat Deathtongue Choristers.
- Exo Frame Module
- Challenger XP
Fire In The Void
Defeat opponents with Void or Solar damage in Heist Battlegrounds.
- Challenger XP
Umbral Focusing I
Focus a Season of the Seraph engram at the Exo Frame in the HELM.
- Challenger XP
Cosmodrome Activities
In the Cosmodrome, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Lost In The Legend
Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Mid-Range Calibration
Calibrate mid-range weapons--hand cannons, glaives, auto rifles, fusion rifles, machine guns--in the Cosmodrome. Bonus progress for defeating combatants quickly.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Bank, Kill, Repeat
Earn points for banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Freezing Void
Defeat Guardians. Bonus progress for opponents defeated with Void or Stasis effects.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
The Fallen Fall
Defeat Fallen in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
