Destiny 2 Season Of The Seraph: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 1

The first week of Season of the Seraph has officially begun, and with it, a fresh selection of seasonal objectives are now available to pursue.

Like previous seasons, Season 19 is all about breaking you into all the new activities and narrative content that has been added to Destiny 2. Transmat into the Heists Battlegrounds activity, equip some of your favorite long-range weapons, and go for precision damage to start generating progress for several of the challenges.

You'll want to focus on More Than A Weapon first, as this is where you'll pick up the Exo frame module which can help you progress through the campaign. That should be easy to do, as this particular challenge is tied to the ongoing story of Season 19.

From there, make certain that you're using weapons with Arc or Stasis elements when you head out into the Solar system, pay a visit to the Moon, and keep an eye open for challenging Hive troops to start checking off more of these activities from your to-do list.

You can also tackle seasonal challenges at your own pace, as they'll only expire once the season concludes in February. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2, you can always return and complete multiple challenges at the same time after a few weeks of rest.

More Than A Weapon

Complete Week 1 of More Than a Weapon.

Exo Frame Module

Challenger XP

Heist Battlegrounds I

In the Heist Battlegrounds playlist or Legend Heist Battlegrounds, open Seraph chests and defeat powerful Hive combatants.

Exo Frame Module

Challenger XP

Frozen Lightning

Defeat targets with Stasis or Arc damage in Heist Battlegrounds.

Challenger XP

Precision Loadout

Defeat targets with bows or linear fusion rifles. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians. Defeat targets in Heist Battlegrounds with precision final blows.

Challenger XP

Moon Activities

On the Moon, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Taking All Challenges

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Long-Range Calibration

Calibrate long-range weapons--pulse rifles, bows, trace rifles--on the Moon. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Dredgin' Up Victory

Complete Gambit matches. Bonus progress for wins.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Spark Defender

Score points in Rift. Bonus progress is awarded for igniting the Rift.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Hive Slayer

Defeat Hive combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Challenger XP

Bright Dust