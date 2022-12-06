Destiny 2: Season Of The Seraph Guides, Season Pass Gear, Exotics
Here's everything you need to know about Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph.
Destiny 2 Season 19--now known as Season of the Seraph--has officially kicked off, refreshing the game with new weekly missions, activities, and gear to collect. Season of the Seraph will run from December 6 until February 28, which is also the start of Destiny 2's next expansion, Lightfall. We've run down everything that you can earn from the new season pass over the next couple of months, including one of the new Exotic weapons that will be unlocked from the start, as well as the new armor that Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks can equip.
With Lightfall drawing closer, there's still time to preorder the expansion and its Annual Pass, which will unlock a number of items for you to use right now such as the delightfully destructive Quicksilver Storm Exotic auto rifle. Once again, the Power level cap has increased by 10 this season, and there'll be numerous other small but substantial changes to Destiny 2 thanks to the latest patch.
Season of the Seraph storyline
After being out of action for almost two years, Golden Age warmind AI is back in the spotlight for Season of the Seraph. The Hive god of War Xivu Arath has begun moving to seize control of Rasputin's dangerous arsenal of weaponized satellites, and if successful, these tools could be used to destroy the Last City. To stop her, the Vanguard has formed a new covert team of operatives known as Seraphs to fight back with advanced Warmind weaponry and defeat Xivu Arath's forces before it's too late.
Weekly mission - Operation: Seraph's Shield
The narrative arc of Season 19 will be focused on restoring Rasputin, after the advanced AI was almost destroyed by a Pyramid ship several seasons back. Ana Bray has been working to restore Rasputin back to working condition, and to help her out, Guardian fireteams will work to gain access to the almost-impenetrable Braytech orbital platform that floats above the Last City. By breaking through layers of security each week, the race will be on to awaken Rasputin.
Heist Battlegrounds
The new seasonal activity for Season 19, Heist Battlegrounds takes place in Braytech facilities scattered around the Solar system. Players will have to bypass advanced defense systems while dealing with hordes of Xivu Arath's Wrathborn.
New weapons
After a few seasons of Cabal and Fallen-themed weapons, Season of the Seraph will introduce a new selection of Warmind-themed tools of destruction.
Seasonal challenges
Like previous seasons, Season 19 features a number of optional challenges to complete every week, which will reward players with a substantial amount of experience points, items, and Bright Dust to spend in the Eververse store. There are usually 10 weeks of unique objectives to accomplish throughout a given season, and they can be completed at your own leisure. Complete all of them, and you'll be rewarded with a pile of Bright Dust that can be used to purchase some neat cosmetic gear.
Season Pass unlocks
Exotic SMG: The Manticore
The Manticore is a strange weapon, one which combines satisfying feedback with a very peculiar perk in the form of Soaring Fang. Essentially, doing damage with The Manticore while grounded will charge up anti-gravity boosters, while doing damage from the sky will extend the meter. Once you're airborne and using the SMG, you'll automatically hover in the air so long as your meter remains charged. We'll need to see exactly what kind of scenario The Manticore works best in, and will update this section as soon as we've sunk some more time into playing with this weapon.
Free Season Pass
- Rank 7 -- Bright engram
- Rank 13 -- Bright engram
- Rank 17 -- Bright engram
- Rank 20 -- Exotic engram
- Rank 23 -- Bright engram
- Rank 27 -- Bright engram
- Rank 30 -- Retrofit Escapade machine gun
- Rank 33 -- Bright engram
- Rank 35 -- The Manticore Exotic SMG
- Rank 37 -- Bright engram
- Rank 43 -- Bright engram
- Rank 45 -- Judgment of Kelgorath glaive
- Rank 47 -- Bright engram
- Rank 53 -- Bright engram
- Rank 55 -- Exotic Cipher
- Rank 57 -- Bright engram
- Rank 63 -- Bright engram
- Rank 65 -- Exotic engram
- Rank 67 -- Bright engram
- Rank 73 -- Bright engram
- Rank 77 -- Bright engram
- Rank 83 -- Bright engram
- Rank 87 -- Bright engram
- Rank 93 -- Bright engram
- Rank 97 -- Bright engram
Premium season pass
- Rank 1 -- The Manticore Exotic SMG
- Rank 6 -- Seraphim Cloak shader
- Rank 10 -- Legendary emote: Stylish Draw
- Rank 13 -- Umbral engram
- Rank 25 -- Exotic engram
- Rank 30 -- Exotic sparrow: Intercepted Transmission
- Rank 35 -- Umbral engram
- Rank 41 -- Umbral engram
- Rank 50 -- Exotic Ghost shell: Infiltrator Shell
- Rank 54 -- Exotic engram
- Rank 57 -- Season of the Seraph gauntlets
- Rank 60 -- Season of the Seraph boots
- Rank 64 -- Season of the Seraph gauntlet ornament
- Rank 65 -- Exotic engram
- Rank 67 -- Season of the Seraph Titan mark, Warlock bond, Hunter cloak
- Rank 73 -- Season of the Seraph boot ornament
- Rank 74 -- Exotic engram
- Rank 77 -- Season of the Seraph chest armor
- Rank 80 -- Legendary emote: Spy Goggles
- Rank 83 -- Season of the Seraph Titan mark, Warlock bond, Hunter cloak ornament
- Rank 85 -- Ascendant shard
- Rank 87 -- Season of the Seraph helmet
- Rank 88 -- Exotic engram
- Rank 91 -- Season of the Seraph chest armor ornament
- Rank 94 -- Ascendant shard
- Rank 97 -- Season of the Seraph helmet ornament
- Rank 98 -- Exotic engram
- Rank 99 -- Exotic emote: Tripwire Dodge
- Rank 100 -- Scorpionflight Exotic weapon ornament for The Manticore
Titan season pass armor and ornaments
Hunter season pass armor and ornaments
Warlock season pass armor and ornaments
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation