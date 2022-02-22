Destiny 2 Season Of The Risen: Seasonal Challenges Guide (Week 1)

A new expansion means a new season for Destiny 2, which also means that you can expect a fresh selection of seasonal challenges to pursue. Similar to how they functioned previously in Season of the Chosen, Season of the Risen's objectives will see you jetting across the solar system to take part in several challenges that range from annihilating enemy forces to spending some time in Destiny 2's PvP modes.

Completing them is well worth the effort, as you'll gain a substantial amount of experience in the process. That in turn helps you fill up your season pass sooner, grabbing even more loot in the process. It's a win-win situation.

Even better, you can pursue these seasonal challenges at your own leisure, as they'll only expire once a season concludes. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2 for a week or two, you can return and complete multiple challenges at the same time. For more on The Witch Queen, you can check out the latest Destiny 2 patch notes, our Season of the Risen guide, and Destiny 2 bugs that you might encounter.

Season of the Lost Weekly Challenges – Week 1

Psychogenic Decoder

Collect Psychogenic Intel by playing strikes, Gambit, Crucible, public events, and more. Collect Risen Umbral Energy by decoding Runic Chests in PsiOps Battlegrounds.

The Informant's Informant

Reach Rank 15 with Fynch in Savathun's Throne World.

Operation Elbrus: Week 1

Complete Week 1 of Operation Elbrus and defeat combatants with Machine Guns in PsiOps Battlegrounds.

String Theory

Complete 3 Evidence Board investigations in the Mars Enclave.

Into the Throne World

In the Throne World, complete bounties and earn progress by completing patrols, public events, and looting Lost Sectors.

Taking All Challenges

Complete weekly playlist challenges.

Mid-Range Calibration

Calibrate mid-range weapons--Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns--in the Throne World. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.

Dredgin' Up Victory

Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.

Momentum Crash

Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with Zone Advantage.

Hive Slayer

Defeat Hive combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

How Do Seasonal Challenges Work?

Seasonal Challenges can be accessed from the Quests tab in your main menu, which is where you'll find tasks that revolve around eliminating certain enemies with a specific element, taking part in one of the game's new activities, or completing a Raid. Each challenge can be completed once per account, and each week will usually add around 10 new challenges which will be active for the duration of the season.

Completing Season of the Risen's challenges will fulfill the requirements for the Master of All seasonal challenge, which in turn will net you a large Bright Dust reward that can be spent in the Eververse store on select cosmetics, emotes, and items.