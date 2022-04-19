Destiny 2 Season Of The Risen: Seasonal Challenges Guide (Week 9)
Here's how challenges work and what's asked of you during Destiny 2's Season of the Risen.
Week 9 of Season of the Risen has begun, and only a handful of challenges remain as Destiny 2's latest storyline begins winding down. This week is geared toward Guardians who want to flaunt their skills, as a run in Trials of Osiris, grinding for an Exotic weapon on Master difficulty, and hurling Void energy in Gambit are on the checklist.
Completing these challenges is well worth the effort, as you'll gain a substantial amount of experience in the process. That in turn helps you fill up your season pass sooner, grabbing even more loot in the process. It's a win-win situation.
Even better, you can pursue these seasonal challenges at your own leisure, as they'll only expire once a season concludes. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2 for a week or two, you can return and complete multiple challenges at the same time. For more on the game, you can check out a sneak peek at the mech-themed armor coming later this year and details on how Raids and Dungeons will be rotated into service next season.
Season of the Risen Weekly Challenges - Week 9
Propaganda Mastery
Complete the Vox Obscura Exotic quest on Master difficulty and earn the Masterwork catalyst.
Undying Legend
Complete a PsiOps Battleground on Legend difficulty without dying.
Armory-Wide Calibration
Calibrate Kinetic, Energy, and Power Weapons. Bonus progress against champions.
Void Gambit
Defeat targets with Void abilities. Bonus progress granted for defeating Guardians.
Trial by Firing Squad
Win multiple rounds in Trials of Osiris.
Void Vanguard
Defeat combatants with Void effects in Vanguard playlists.
Week 1
Psychogenic Decoder
Collect Psychogenic Intel by playing strikes, Gambit, Crucible, public events, and more. Collect Risen Umbral Energy by decoding Runic Chests in PsiOps Battlegrounds.
The Informant's Informant
Reach Rank 15 with Fynch in Savathun's Throne World.
Operation Elbrus: Week 1
Complete Week 1 of Operation Elbrus and defeat combatants with Machine Guns in PsiOps Battlegrounds.
String Theory
Complete 3 Evidence Board investigations in the Mars Enclave.
Into the Throne World
In the Throne World, complete bounties and earn progress by completing patrols, public events, and looting Lost Sectors.
Taking All Challenges
Complete weekly playlist challenges.
Mid-Range Calibration
Calibrate mid-range weapons--Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns--in the Throne World. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.
Dredgin' Up Victory
Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.
Momentum Crash
Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with Zone Advantage.
Hive Slayer
Defeat Hive combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
Week 2
Operation Elbrus: Week 2
Complete Week 2 of Operation Elbrus and defeat combatants in PsiOps Battlegrounds. Defeated Champions grant bonus progress.
Tug of War
Defeat a Hive Warden of the Spring and a Scorn Lightflayer in the Wellspring.
Weapon Shape 1
Craft a weapon using the weapon crafting system.
Run The Worms
Complete the Exotic quest "Of Queens and Worms" to obtain a new Exotic weapon.
Back Home Again
In the Cosmodrome, earn bounties by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.
Lost In The Legend
Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher.
Close-Range Calibration
Calibrate close-range weapons--sidearms, submachine guns, shotguns, glaives, and swords--in the Cosmodrome. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating targets.
Bank, Kill, Repeat
Earn points by banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.
Flourish Of Power
Defeat Guardians in the Mayhem playlist with Super abilities.
Scorn Pest Control
Defeat Scorn combatants in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
Week 3
Operation Elbrus: week 3
Complete Week 3 of Operation Elbrus and use Psychogenic Intel to decode three Runic Chests at the end of PsiOps Battlegrounds.
Challenge of the Disciple
Complete a weekly mission from The Witch Queen on Hero difficulty or higher.
Weapon Shape II
Extract a Resonant element from a Deepsight weapon.
Severed Vow
Complete each encounter in the "Vow of the Disciple" raid in Savathun's Throne World.
EDZ Patrol
In the EDZ, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.
Power Broker
Reach Power Level 1550 by earning powerful rewards and engrams.
Long-Range Calibration
Calibrate long-range weapons--pulse rifles, bows, and trace rifles--in the EDZ. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors.
Primeval Entourage
Defeat Taken in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher opponents.
Scorched Earth
Defeat Guardians in Team Scorched. Charged detonations in midair or on surfaces earn bonus progress.
Ultimate Champion
Defeat Champions in any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher. Earn bonus progress at higher tiers.
Week 4
Operation Elbrus: Week 4
Complete Week 4 of Operation Elbrus and focus Umbral Engrams at the War Table using Risen Umbral Energy.
Rippling Wings
In the Throne World, collect three moths and destroy three Darkness rifts.
Weapon Shape III
Increase weapon mastery for a Shaped weapon, and reshape a weapon.
Mod Collector
Unlock artifact mods.
Precision Calibration
Calibrate marksman weapons--scout rifles, sniper rifles, and linear fusion rifles--by landing precision final blows. Bonus progress against Guardians.
High-Value Hunter
Defeat powerful foes in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating high-value targets.
Iron Sharpens Iron
Complete Iron Banner matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.
Darkest Nightfall
Complete any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher.
Week 5
Legendary Psioperative
Complete PsiOps Battleground: EDZ on Legend difficulty.
Light Reclaimer I
Defeat Lighthoarders in PsiOps Battleground: EDZ.
Voices: Silenced
Complete the "Vox Obscura" quest.
Dangerous Conduct
Acquire the Reckless Endangerment seasonal weapon.
Into The Void
Defeat Guardians. Bonus progress granted for defeating Guardians with Void abilities.
Besting The Worst
Defeat Hive and Scorn bosses in Strikes or Vanguard playlists
Week 6
Legendary Psioperative II
Complete PsiOps Battleground: Cosmodrome on Legend difficulty.
Light Reclaimer II
Defeat Lighthoarders in PsiOps Battleground: Cosmodrome.
Apex Armorer
Masterwork a piece of armor
Absolutely Stunning
Stun champions.
Done and Dusty
Acquire the Done and Dusty ornament for Reckless Endangerment.
Week 7
Legendary Psioperative III
Complete PsiOps Battleground: Moon on Legend difficulty.
Light Reclaimer III
Defeat Lighthoarders in PsiOps Battleground: Moon.
Bring A Glaive
Defeat targets with Glaives, Hand Cannons, and Rocket Launchers in Gambit.
Fleeting Glory
Complete Crucible matches in the Glory Rank playlist. Earn bonus progress for wins.
Grandmaster
Complete any Nightfall strike on Grandmaster.
Week 8
Crushed Spirits
Prevent Lucent Hive from resurrecting by crushing their Ghosts.
Vow of the Disciple Challenge
Complete a Vow of the Disciple raid challenge in Savathun's Throne World and acquire a raid weapon recipe.
Pinnacle
Reach Power Level 1560 by earning pinnacle rewards.
Seasonal Calibration
Calibrate glaives, hand cannons, and rocket launchers.
Serpentine Skin
Acquire the Serpentine Skin ornament for Reckless Endangerment.
How Do Seasonal Challenges Work?
Seasonal Challenges can be accessed from the Quests tab in your main menu, which is where you'll find tasks that revolve around eliminating certain enemies with a specific element, taking part in one of the game's new activities, or completing a Raid. Each challenge can be completed once per account, and each week will usually add around 10 new challenges which will be active for the duration of the season.
Completing Season of the Risen's challenges will fulfill the requirements for the Master of All seasonal challenge, which in turn will net you a large Bright Dust reward that can be spent in the Eververse store on select cosmetics, emotes, and items.
