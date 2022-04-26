Destiny 2 Season Of The Risen: Seasonal Challenges Guide (Week 10)

Week 10 of Season of the Risen is light on challenges, as only four tasks have been added today for anyone looking to score a big pile of Bright Dust. This week is all about paying a visit to PsiOps Battlegrounds, striking hard and fast against a few familiar foes. After you wrap that business up, it's off to the Moon for some sightseeing.

Completing these challenges is well worth the effort, as you'll gain a substantial amount of experience in the process. That in turn helps you fill up your season pass sooner, grabbing even more loot in the process. It's a win-win situation.

Even better, you can pursue these seasonal challenges at your own leisure, as they'll only expire once a season concludes. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2 for a week or two, you can return and complete multiple challenges at the same time. For more on the game, you can check out why we should feel bad for killing environmentalist Savathun the Witch Queen, a potentially huge change for Gambit in the future, and upcoming Exotic weapon buffs.

Season of the Risen Weekly Challenges - Week 10

Snuffed Out

Defeat Mor'ak Lightstealer; Uul'nath Lightcleanser, and Korosek Thronebringer in PsiOps Battlegrounds.

PsiOps Speed-Ups

Complete all PsiOps Battlegrounds in under 11 minutes each.

A Night On The Moon

On the Moon, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, lost sectors, and public events.

Stalwart Skin

Acquire the Stalwart Skin ornament for Reckless Endangerment

Week 1

Psychogenic Decoder

Collect Psychogenic Intel by playing strikes, Gambit, Crucible, public events, and more. Collect Risen Umbral Energy by decoding Runic Chests in PsiOps Battlegrounds.

The Informant's Informant

Reach Rank 15 with Fynch in Savathun's Throne World.

Operation Elbrus: Week 1

Complete Week 1 of Operation Elbrus and defeat combatants with Machine Guns in PsiOps Battlegrounds.

String Theory

Complete 3 Evidence Board investigations in the Mars Enclave.

Into the Throne World

In the Throne World, complete bounties and earn progress by completing patrols, public events, and looting Lost Sectors.

Taking All Challenges

Complete weekly playlist challenges.

Mid-Range Calibration

Calibrate mid-range weapons--Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns--in the Throne World. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.

Dredgin' Up Victory

Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.

Momentum Crash

Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with Zone Advantage.

Hive Slayer

Defeat Hive combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Week 2

Operation Elbrus: Week 2

Complete Week 2 of Operation Elbrus and defeat combatants in PsiOps Battlegrounds. Defeated Champions grant bonus progress.

Tug of War

Defeat a Hive Warden of the Spring and a Scorn Lightflayer in the Wellspring.

Weapon Shape 1

Craft a weapon using the weapon crafting system.

Run The Worms

Complete the Exotic quest "Of Queens and Worms" to obtain a new Exotic weapon.

Back Home Again

In the Cosmodrome, earn bounties by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

Lost In The Legend

Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher.

Close-Range Calibration

Calibrate close-range weapons--sidearms, submachine guns, shotguns, glaives, and swords--in the Cosmodrome. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating targets.

Bank, Kill, Repeat

Earn points by banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.

Flourish Of Power

Defeat Guardians in the Mayhem playlist with Super abilities.

Scorn Pest Control

Defeat Scorn combatants in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Week 3

Operation Elbrus: week 3

Complete Week 3 of Operation Elbrus and use Psychogenic Intel to decode three Runic Chests at the end of PsiOps Battlegrounds.

Challenge of the Disciple

Complete a weekly mission from The Witch Queen on Hero difficulty or higher.

Weapon Shape II

Extract a Resonant element from a Deepsight weapon.

Severed Vow

Complete each encounter in the "Vow of the Disciple" raid in Savathun's Throne World.

EDZ Patrol

In the EDZ, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

Power Broker

Reach Power Level 1550 by earning powerful rewards and engrams.

Long-Range Calibration

Calibrate long-range weapons--pulse rifles, bows, and trace rifles--in the EDZ. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors.

Primeval Entourage

Defeat Taken in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher opponents.

Scorched Earth

Defeat Guardians in Team Scorched. Charged detonations in midair or on surfaces earn bonus progress.

Ultimate Champion

Defeat Champions in any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher. Earn bonus progress at higher tiers.

Week 4

Operation Elbrus: Week 4

Complete Week 4 of Operation Elbrus and focus Umbral Engrams at the War Table using Risen Umbral Energy.

Rippling Wings

In the Throne World, collect three moths and destroy three Darkness rifts.

Weapon Shape III

Increase weapon mastery for a Shaped weapon, and reshape a weapon.

Mod Collector

Unlock artifact mods.

Precision Calibration

Calibrate marksman weapons--scout rifles, sniper rifles, and linear fusion rifles--by landing precision final blows. Bonus progress against Guardians.

High-Value Hunter

Defeat powerful foes in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating high-value targets.

Iron Sharpens Iron

Complete Iron Banner matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.

Darkest Nightfall

Complete any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher.

Week 5

Legendary Psioperative

Complete PsiOps Battleground: EDZ on Legend difficulty.

Light Reclaimer I

Defeat Lighthoarders in PsiOps Battleground: EDZ.

Voices: Silenced

Complete the "Vox Obscura" quest.

Dangerous Conduct

Acquire the Reckless Endangerment seasonal weapon.

Into The Void

Defeat Guardians. Bonus progress granted for defeating Guardians with Void abilities.

Besting The Worst

Defeat Hive and Scorn bosses in Strikes or Vanguard playlists

Week 6

Legendary Psioperative II

Complete PsiOps Battleground: Cosmodrome on Legend difficulty.

Light Reclaimer II

Defeat Lighthoarders in PsiOps Battleground: Cosmodrome.

Apex Armorer

Masterwork a piece of armor

Absolutely Stunning

Stun champions.

Done and Dusty

Acquire the Done and Dusty ornament for Reckless Endangerment.

Week 7

Legendary Psioperative III

Complete PsiOps Battleground: Moon on Legend difficulty.

Light Reclaimer III

Defeat Lighthoarders in PsiOps Battleground: Moon.

Bring A Glaive

Defeat targets with Glaives, Hand Cannons, and Rocket Launchers in Gambit.

Fleeting Glory

Complete Crucible matches in the Glory Rank playlist. Earn bonus progress for wins.

Grandmaster

Complete any Nightfall strike on Grandmaster.

Week 8

Crushed Spirits

Prevent Lucent Hive from resurrecting by crushing their Ghosts.

Vow of the Disciple Challenge

Complete a Vow of the Disciple raid challenge in Savathun's Throne World and acquire a raid weapon recipe.

Pinnacle

Reach Power Level 1560 by earning pinnacle rewards.

Seasonal Calibration

Calibrate glaives, hand cannons, and rocket launchers.

Serpentine Skin

Acquire the Serpentine Skin ornament for Reckless Endangerment.

Week 9

Propaganda Mastery

Complete the Vox Obscura Exotic quest on Master difficulty and earn the Masterwork catalyst.

Undying Legend

Complete a PsiOps Battleground on Legend difficulty without dying.

Armory-Wide Calibration

Calibrate Kinetic, Energy, and Power Weapons. Bonus progress against champions.

Void Gambit

Defeat targets with Void abilities. Bonus progress granted for defeating Guardians.

Trial by Firing Squad

Win multiple rounds in Trials of Osiris.

Void Vanguard

Defeat combatants with Void effects in Vanguard playlists.

How Do Seasonal Challenges Work?

Seasonal Challenges can be accessed from the Quests tab in your main menu, which is where you'll find tasks that revolve around eliminating certain enemies with a specific element, taking part in one of the game's new activities, or completing a Raid. Each challenge can be completed once per account, and each week will usually add around 10 new challenges which will be active for the duration of the season.

Completing Season of the Risen's challenges will fulfill the requirements for the Master of All seasonal challenge, which in turn will net you a large Bright Dust reward that can be spent in the Eververse store on select cosmetics, emotes, and items.