Destiny 2 Season Of The Risen: Guides, Season Pass Gear, Exotics, And More

Season of the Risen has officially begun in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, bringing with it not only a new campaign, sandbox tweaks, and new activities to dive into, but also a whole lot of loot to earn. Like previous seasons, you'll be unlocking new armor, resources, and weapons through Destiny 2's season pass, which once again has free and premium versions available. If you're looking for the big changes made to the game in its latest update, you can check out Season of the Risen patch notes.

If you want to see what's up for grabs in this latest season, we've got you covered with a rundown on all of the key new additions, including all of the unlocks in the season pass. You can also see what's new in the game, with the latest Destiny 2 patch notes.

Seasonal Challenges

Season of the Risen will task you with completing a number of objectives every week, which are usually worth pursuing as they offer various rewards and substantial experience points. You can chase down these objectives at your own leisure, and there are normally ten weeks of unique objectives to accomplish throughout a given season. Complete all of them, and you'll be rewarded with a pile of Bright Dust that can be used to purchase some fancy cosmetic gear from the Eververse shop.

Season Pass Unlocks

Seasonal armor can be earned from both the free and premium tiers of the season pass, but the best versions of the new gear and weapons will be found in the paid-for season pass. Expect higher ratings, quicker unlocks for Exotic weapons, an ornament to change up its appearance, and more resources with that version of the season pass. If you're interested in what Destiny 2 has to offer in the Season of the Risen, you can read the list below that highlights the best gear to earn and see what the new armor sets will look like.

Free Season Pass

Rank 7 -- Bright Engram

Rank 13 -- Bright Engram

Rank 17 -- Bright Engram

Rank 20 -- Exotic Engram

Rank 23 -- Bright Engram

Rank 27 -- Bright Engram

Rank 30 -- Legendary Sniper Rifle

Rank 33 -- Bright Engram

Rank 35 -- Exotic Machine Gun

Rank 37 -- Bright Engram

Rank 43 -- Bright Engram

Rank 45 -- Legendary Fusion Rifle

Rank 47 -- Bright Engram

Rank 53 -- Bright Engram

Rank 55 -- Exotic Cipher

Rank 57 -- Bright Engram

Rank 63 -- Bright Engram

Rank 65 -- Exotic Engram

Rank 67 -- Bright Engram

Rank 73 -- Bright Engram

Rank 77 -- Bright Engram

Rank 83 -- Bright Engram

Rank 87 -- Bright Engram

Rank 93 -- Bright Engram

Rank 97 -- Bright Engram

Premium Season Pass

Grand Overture

Gallery

Rank 1 -- Grand Overture Exotic Machine Gun

Rank 10 -- Legendary Emote

Rank 13 -- Umbral Engram

Rank 24 -- Umbral Engram

Rank 30 -- Mind Shard Exotic Sparrow

Rank 35 -- Umbral Engram

Rank 41 -- Umbral Engram

Rank 50 -- Flayer Shell Exotic Ghost Shell

Rank 54 -- Exotic Engram

Rank 55 -- Umbral Engram

Rank 57 -- Tusked Allegiance Gauntlets

Rank 60 -- Tusked Allegiance Leg Armor

Rank 64 -- Psionic Speaker / Stangler / Stalker Gauntlet Ornament

Rank 65-- Exotic Engram

Rank 73 -- Psionic Speaker / Stangler / Stalker Leg Armor Ornament

Rank 74 -- Exotic Engram

Rank 77 -- Tusked Allegiance Chest Armor

Rank 80 -- Legendary Emote

Rank 83 -- Tusked Allegiance Titan Mark / Warlock Bond / Hunter Cloak

Rank 87 -- Tusked Allegiance Helmet

Rank 88 -- Exotic Engram

Rank 91 -- Psionic Speaker / Stangler / Stalker Chest Armor Ornament

Rank 97 -- Psionic Speaker / Stangler / Stalker Helmet Ornament

Rank 98 -- Exotic Engram

Rank 99 -- A Funny Thing Exotic Emote

Rank 98 -- Red Allegiant Exotic Heavy Machine Gun Ornament

Titan Season Pass Armor and Ornaments

Psionic Strangler Helmet

Gallery

Hunter Season Pass Armor and Ornaments

Psionic Stalker Helmet

Gallery

Warlock Season Pass Armor and Ornaments

Psionic Speaker Hood

Gallery

To unlock the new season pass, you'll either need to purchase Destiny 2's in-game currency of Silver. You'll need $10 to acquire 1000 Silver through the online storefronts of the platform that you own the game on, or alternatively, the season pass can be purchased in The Witch Queen Expansion's Standard and Seasonal Editions. The Deluxe Edition offers all four season passes that will be available in 2022 and 2023 before the release of the next Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall.