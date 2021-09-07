Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost: Seasonal Challenges Guide (Week 3)

Destiny 2's Season of the Lost is officially in its third week, dropping a fresh stack of new challenges and continuing the current story of Savathun's machinations. This week's quests are once again focused on earning Parallax Trajectory currency, upgrading the Wayfinder’s Compass, and taking part in several playlist activities.

Like previous weeks, you won't have to complete every objective within seven days as Destiny 2 stacks new seasonal challenges on top of older ones. The advantage to this system is that it not only allows you to prioritize the tasks you deem most important, but you can sometimes complete multiple challenges at the same time.

Here's how it works and all of the seasonal challenges available so far.

Season of the Lost Weekly Challenges

Week 3's challenges largely deal with eliminating Hive and Taken opponents, so head down to the Moon and take part in the Altar of Sorrows. This will easily complete the Hive requirement of this quest, and you'll earn progress for the Light Moon Rising challenge. As for the Taken, you can still find a large number of them in the Lake of Shadows quest, as well as in the Cavern of Souls Lost Sector inside of the EDZ's Sludge area.

Wayfinder’s Voyage III

Use the Wayfinder's Compass to complete Wayfinder's Voyage III. Also, defeat Taken and Hive anywhere in the system. Stasis final blows will grant more progress.

Initiate Ley Liner

Complete rounds of Astral Alignment and defeat Taken with the Taken Relic.

Astral Telemetry I

Gather Parallax Trajectories from playlist or Astral Alignment activities, or from Ascendant Anchors found on destinations and in the Shattered Realm activity.

Umbral Wayfinder III

Focus Tier II or greater Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. Open Wayfinder's Troves in the Astral Alignment activity.

Sacred Scorcher

Defeat Guardians in Team Scorched. Earn bonus progress for charged detonations.

Primeval Entourage

Defeat Taken in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Light Moon Rising

On the Moon, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

Challenger's Apogee

Reach Power Level 1320 by earning powerful rewards and Prime Engrams.

Long-Range Calibration

Calibrate long-range weapons--Pulse Rifles, Bows, and Trace Rifles--on the Moon. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors.

Ultimate Champion

Defeat Champions in any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher. Earn bonus progress at higher difficulty tiers.

Season of the Lost Weekly Challenges – Week 1

Week 1's challenges are focused on starting the new Wayfinder's Voyage quest through the Astral Alignment activity, gathering Parallax Trajectory, and taking part in weekly playlist challenges. For the objective that requires taking out legions of Scorn enemies, The Hollowed Lair in the Tangled Shore is a good location to farm.

Wayfinder’s Voyage I

Use the Wayfinder's Compass to complete Wayfinder's Voyage I. Also, defeat Taken anywhere in the system. Powerful Taken in the Shattered Realm award more progress.

Umbral Wayfinder I

Use Parallax Trajectory to focus Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. Open Wayfinder's Troves in the Astral Alignment activity.

Ascendant Ballast I

Gather Ascendant Anchors from patrol destinations and the Shattered Realm.

Ley Line Rumors

Align beacons and discover Trivial Mysteries in the Shattered Realm.

Momentum Clash

Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with Zone Advantage.

Dredgin' Up Victory

Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.

Challenger's Aspiration

Complete weekly playlist challenges.

EDZ Patrol

In the EDZ, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

Mid-range Calibration

Calibrate mid-range weapons--Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns--in the EDZ. Bonus Progress for rapidly defeating combatants.

Scorn Pest Control

Defeat Scorn combatants in strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Seasonal

Master Of All

Complete all seasonal challenges.

Season of the Lost Weekly Challenges – Week 2

Week 2 splits the challenges between continuing the Wayfinder Voyage quest, getting some Linear Fusion Rifle practice, and spending some time in the Iron Banner. For the Taken Eradication challenge, the Lake of Shadows strike in the EDZ and The Corrupted Strike in the Dreaming City are good sources to farm.

Tracing the Stars also continues this week, and if you're looking for the locations of the Atlas Skews, you can check out our guide.

Wayfinder's Voyage II

Use the Wayfinder's Compass to complete Wayfinder's Voyage II. Also, defeat Scorn with Grenade Launchers.

Ley Line Secrets

Align beacons and discover Trivial and Enigmatic Mysteries within the Shattered Realm.

Umbral Wayfinder II

Use Parallax Trajectory to focus Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. Open Wayfinder's Troves in the Astral Alignment activity.

Astral Lancer

Defeat combatants with Linear Fusion Rifles. Combatants defeated in the Shattered Realm or Astral Alignment activities grant bonus progress.

Iron Sharpens Iron

Complete Iron Banner matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.

Drifter's Chosen

Earn points by banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.

The Tangled Web We Weave

On the Tangled Shore, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

Contender's Delve

Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher.

Close-Range Calibration

Calibrate close-range weapons--Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, and Swords--on the Tangled Shore. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.

Taken Eradication

Defeat Taken combatants in strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

How Do Seasonal Challenges Work?

You can access Seasonal Challenges from the Quests tab, where they can find tasks such as eliminating Scorn with grenade launchers, farming for Parallax Trajectory, and uncovering Ley Line secrets during this season's quest. Completing a challenge always rewards you with a significant amount of XP, and other tasks include bright dust, emblems, and weapons. Each challenge can be completed once per account, and each week will usually add around 10 new challenges which will be active for the duration of the season.

If you arrive late to the seasonal party, the good news is that there'll still be time to wrap up any lingering tasks before the next season begins, usually from week 10 onwards during a season. Completing Season of the Lost's challenges will fulfill the requirements for the Master of All seasonal challenge, which in turn will net you a large Bright Dust reward that can be spent in the Eververse store on select cosmetics, emotes, and items.