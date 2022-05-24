Destiny 2 Season Of The Haunted: Seasonal Challenges Guide

A new season of Destiny 2 means new challenges, new storylines to explore, and plenty of seasonal goals to pursue. Like previous seasons, completing these challenges is well worth the effort in Season 18, as you'll gain a substantial amount of experience in the process. That in turn helps you fill up your season pass sooner, grabbing even more loot in the process to outfit your Guardian with in Season of the Haunted.

You can also tackle seasonal challenges at your own pace, as they'll only expire once a season concludes. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2 for a week or two, you can return and complete multiple challenges at the same time.

For the first week, you'll be able to easily complete several challenges in one go. As long as you're wiping out Scorn on the Derelict Leviathan using mid-range weapons, you'll be able to earn some easy XP which can be used to unlock gear and passive bonuses on the season pass.

Throw in a few rounds of Gambit and Momentum Zone Control, and you'll be well on your way to earning a big pile of Bright Dust by the end of this season. For more on Destiny 2, check out our Season of the Haunted guide and how Solar 3.0 is turning the classic subclass into a powerful new option.

Season of the Haunted Weekly Challenges - Week 1

Sorrow Bound I

Complete Bound in Sorrow I and defeat Scorn chieftains.

Nightmare Containment I

Successfully complete tiers of the Nightmare Containment public event on the derelict Leviathan throughout the season.

Vestiges of Dread I

Throughout Season of the Haunted, collect Vestiges of Dread and pick up material nodes on the Leviathan.

Sustained Fire

Defeat combatants with auto rifle or trace rifle final blows on the Derelict Leviathan, and defeat combatants with Solar damage in any Sever activity.

Derelict Leviathan Activities

On the Derelict Leviathan, complete bounties and earn progress by completing patrols and public events.

Taking All Challenges

Complete weekly playlist challenges.

Mid-Range Calibration

Calibrate mid-range weapons--hand cannons, glaives, auto rifles, fusion rifles, and machine guns--on the Derelict Leviathan. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.

Dredgin' Up Victory

Complete Gambit matches. Bonus progress for wins.

Momentum Crash

Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with zone advantage.

Scorn Pest Control

Defeat Scorn combatants in Vanguard playlists or on the Derelict Leviathan. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

How Do Seasonal Challenges Work?

Seasonal Challenges can be accessed from the Quests tab in your main menu, which is where you'll find tasks that revolve around eliminating certain enemies with a specific element, taking part in one of the game's new activities, or completing a Raid. Each challenge can be completed once per account, and each week will usually add around 10 new challenges which will be active for the duration of the season.

Completing Season of the Risen's challenges will fulfill the requirements for the Master of All seasonal challenge, which in turn will net you a large Bright Dust reward that can be spent in the Eververse store on select cosmetics, emotes, and items.