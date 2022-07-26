Destiny 2 Season Of The Haunted: Seasonal Challenges Guide - Week 10

If you logged into Destiny 2 looking for a number of new seasonal objectives to pursue, you might want to temper your expectations slightly. For week 10 of Season of the Haunted, there are a mere three of these optional quests to tackle, and they won't take you long to work through.

Grab a machine gun, head to the Derelict Leviathan, and make a stop on Europa, and you'll be all good to go as this part of Destiny 2 wraps up ahead of Season 19's launch on August 23.

A quick note here if you're struggling to complete the older objectives where you have to use non-Solar subclasses and weapons, is that you need to avoid using the scythe during the boss fights when solar isn't on the list of elements. That's a solar weapon, so it'll nullify any progress.

As usual, you'll gain a substantial amount of experience for completing seasonal challenges. That in turn helps you fill up your season pass sooner, grabbing even more loot in the process to outfit your Guardian with in Season of the Haunted. You can also tackle seasonal challenges at your own pace, as they'll only expire once a season concludes. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2 for a week or two, you can return and complete multiple challenges at the same time.

Season of the Haunted Weekly Challenges - Week 10

Haunting Cacophony

Defeat combatants with machine gun final blows on the Derelict Leviathan, and defeat powerful Scorn in any Sever activity.

Europa Activities

On Europa, earn progress by completing bounties, Lost Sectors, patrols, and public events.

Vanguard Ornament

Acquire the Vanguard ornament for Chain of Command.

Week 1

Sorrow Bound I

Complete Bound in Sorrow I and defeat Scorn chieftains.

Nightmare Containment I

Successfully complete tiers of the Nightmare Containment public event on the derelict Leviathan throughout the season.

Vestiges of Dread I

Throughout Season of the Haunted, collect Vestiges of Dread and pick up material nodes on the Leviathan.

Sustained Fire

Defeat combatants with auto rifle or trace rifle final blows on the Derelict Leviathan, and defeat combatants with Solar damage in any Sever activity.

Derelict Leviathan Activities

On the Derelict Leviathan, complete bounties and earn progress by completing patrols and public events.

Taking All Challenges

Complete weekly playlist challenges.

Mid-Range Calibration

Calibrate mid-range weapons--hand cannons, glaives, auto rifles, fusion rifles, and machine guns--on the Derelict Leviathan. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.

Dredgin' Up Victory

Complete Gambit matches. Bonus progress for wins.

Momentum Crash

Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with zone advantage.

Scorn Pest Control

Defeat Scorn combatants in Vanguard playlists or on the Derelict Leviathan. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Week 2

Sorrow Bound II

Complete Sorrow Bound II and defeat Cabal with precision final blows.

Leviathan Chests

Open world chests while exploring the Derelict Leviathan.

Umbral Focusing I

Focus equipment at the Crown of Sorrow throughout the season.

Harvest at Dawn

Defeat combatants with Scythe final blows on the Derelict Leviathan. Defeat combatants with Solar Power weapon final blows in Sever activities.

Moon Activities

On the Moon, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

Lost in the Legend

Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher.

Close-Range Calibration

Calibrate close-range weapons--sidearms, submachine guns, shotguns, glaives, and swords--on the Moon. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating opponents.

Bank, Kill, Repeat

Earn points for banking motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.

Iron Sharpens Iron

Complete Iron Banner matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.

Anti-Cabal Sweep

Defeat Cabal combatants in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Week 3

Sorrow Bound III

Complete Bound in Sorrow III and defeat Scorn with precision final blows.

Nightmare Containment II

Successfully complete tiers of the Nightmare Containment public event on the Derelict Leviathan throughout the season.

Binding I

Throughout Season of the Haunted, bind Nightmares after completing Tier 3 of the Nightmare Containment and open Opulent Chests on the Derelict Leviathan.

Loadout II

On the Derelict Leviathan, defeat combatants with shotgun or fusion rifle final blows and defeat powerful Nightmares.

Throne World Activities

In the Throne World, complete bounties and earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.

Power Broker

Reach Power Level 1560 by earning powerful rewards and Prime Engrams.

Long-Range Calibration

Calibrate long-range weapons--pulse rifles, bows, and trace rifles--in the Throne World. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors.

Primeval Entourage

Defeat Taken in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher opponents.

Scorched Earth

Defeat Guardians in Team Scorched. Charged detonations in midair or on surfaces earn bonus progress.

Ultimate Champion

Defeat Champions in any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher. Earn bonus progress at higher tiers.

Week 4

Sorrow Bound III

Complete Bound in Sorrow IV and defeat Cabal Centurions throughout the system.

Crematory Fist

On the Derelict Leviathan, defeat combatants with melee abilities. Solar melee abilities or Nightmares defeated with melee abilities grant bonus progress.

Burning Shame

Complete "Sever-Shame" using only a Solar subclass and solar, kinetic, or Stasis weapons.

Shape of Nightmares I

Extract weapon elements from a Haunted weapon with a Deepsight mod.

Mod Collector

Unlock artifact mods.

Precision Calibration

Calibrate marksman weapons--scout rifles, sniper rifles, and linear fusion rifles--by landing precision final blows. Bonus progress against Guardians.

High-Value Hunter

Defeat powerful combatants in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating high-value targets.

Flourish of Power

Defeat Guardians in the Mayhem playlist with Super abilities.

Darkest Nightfall

Complete any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher.

Week 5

Sorrow Bound V

Complete Bound in Sorrow V and defeat Nightmares on the Moon.

Nightmare Containment III

Successfully complete tiers of the Nightmare Containment public event on the Derelict Leviathan throughout the season.

Empty Grief

Complete "Sever: Grief" using only a Void subclass and Void, Stasis, or Kinetic weapons.

Umbral Focusing II

Focus equipment at the Crown of Sorrow throughout the season.

Linking the Chain of Command

Acquire the Chain of Command machine gun.

Sunburn

Defeat Guardians. Bonus progress is granted for opponents defeated with the help of Solar effects.

Leviathan Reaper - Cabal and Nightmare Bosses

Defeat Cabal bosses in Strikes or Vanguard playlists. Defeat Nightmares anywhere within the system.

Week 6

Sorrow Bound VI

Complete Bound in Sorrow VI and complete Lost Sectors throughout the system.

Sparking Rage

Complete "Sever: Rage" using only an Arc subclass and Arc, Kinetic, or Stasis weapons.

Vestiges of Dread II

Throughout Season of the Haunted, collect Vestiges of Dread and pick up material nodes on the Derelict Leviathan.

Glean Cut

Defeat combatants with Glaive or Sword final blows on the Derelict Leviathan and defeat powerful Cabal in any Sever activity.

Apex Armorer

Masterwork a piece of armor.

Absolutely Stunning

Stun Champions.

Crucible Ornament

Acquire the Crucible ornament for Chain of Command.

Week 7

Sorrow Bound VII

Complete Bound in Sorrow VII and defeat Champions within the Derelict Leviathan.

Nullifying Reconciliation

Complete Sever: Reconciliation using only a Void subclass and Void, Kinetic, or Stasis weapons.

Binding II

Throughout Season of the Haunted, bind Nightmares after completing Tier 3 of the Nightmare Containment and open Opulent Chests on the Derelict Leviathan.

Shape of Nightmares II

Shape any Haunted weapon.

Beam Cannon

Defeat targets with trace rifles and shotguns in Gambit. Bonus progress for defeated Guardians.

Fleeting Glory

Complete Crucible matches in the Glory rank playlist. Earn bonus progress for wins.

Grandmaster

Complete any Nightfall strike on Grandmaster.

Week 8

Shocking Forgiveness

Complete "Sever: Forgiveness" using only an Arc subclass and Arc, Kinetic, or Stasis weapons.

Vestiges of Dread III

Throughout Season of the Haunted, collect Vestiges of Dread and pick up material nodes on the Derelict Leviathan.

Umbral Focusing III

Focus equipment at the Crown of Sorrow throughout the season.

Pinnacle

Reach power level 1570 by earning pinnacle rewards.

Widepoint Calibration

Calibrate trace rifles and shotguns. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants and defeating Guardians.

Gambit Ornament

Acquire the Gambit ornament for Chain of Command.

Week 9

Warm Resolve

Complete "Sever: Resolve" using only a Solar subclass and solar, kinetic, or Stasis weapons.

Cabal Tactics

On the Derelict Leviathan, defeat combatants with rocket launcher final blows and rapidly defeat combatants in groups of three or more.

Armory-Wide Calibration

Calibrate kinetic, energy, and power weapons. Bonus progress against champions.

Solar Gambit

Defeat targets with solar effects. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians.

Trial by Firing Squad

Win multiple rounds in the Trials of Osiris.

Solar Vanguard

Defeat combatants with solar effects in vanguard playlists.

How Do Seasonal Challenges Work?

Seasonal Challenges can be accessed from the Quests tab in your main menu, which is where you'll find tasks that revolve around eliminating certain enemies with a specific element, taking part in one of the game's new activities, or completing a Raid. Each challenge can be completed once per account, and each week will usually add around 10 new challenges which will be active for the duration of the season.

Completing Season of the Risen's challenges will fulfill the requirements for the Master of All seasonal challenge, which in turn will net you a large Bright Dust reward that can be spent in the Eververse store on select cosmetics, emotes, and items.