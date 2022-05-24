Destiny 2: Season Of The Haunted Guides, Season Pass Gear, Exotics

Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted has officially begun, adding new weekly activities, missions, and the Solar 3.0 subclass upgrade to the game that players can explore over the coming weeks. Running from now until August 23, we've rounded up a look at what to expect from the season pass, including the new Exotic weapon you can get for free right out of the gate, as well as the new armor that Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks can get from it.

You can also check out our Season of the Haunted weekly seasonal challenges guide, to see which tasks you'll be completing to help unlock all of this gear more quickly.

Trespasser Exotic sidearm

Bungie has dipped into the classic Exotics vault of the original Destiny and retrieved Trespasser for Season of the Haunted. The original sidearm fired bursts of Arc energy, and reloading after a kill caused the next burst to be a longer, more powerful superburst. We're still digging into how Trespasser has been revamped to fit into the worlds of Destiny 2, and how you can grab its catalyst.

Nightmare Containment

Season of the Haunted's seasonal activity will see you venture into the hull of the Leviathan, which has been corrupted by Darkness plants. Summon the most challenging Nightmares and cleanse them with fire in this mode.

Weekly Mission: Sever

What secrets has Eris Morn uncovered this time?

Former Cabal emperor Calus seems to have struck a deal with the Darkness, and it'll be up to the Guardians to uncover the truth of this sinister arrangement as they dive deep into a corrupted version of the Leviathan flagship.

Seasonal challenges

Get ready to grind for some Bright Dust.

Season of the Risen will offer several optional challenges to complete every week, which in turn will offer various rewards and substantial experience points. You'll be able to pursue these objectives at your own leisure, and there are normally ten weeks of unique objectives to accomplish throughout a given season. Complete all of them, and you'll be rewarded with a pile of Bright Dust that can be used to purchase some neat cosmetic gear from the Eververse shop. For a look at all of the ones released so far, check out the Season of the Risen seasonal challenges guide.

Season pass unlocks

Don't fear the reaper.

Seasonal armor can be earned from both the free and premium tiers of the season pass, but the seasonal gear and weapons with the best stats will be found in the paid-for season pass. You can expect higher ratings, quicker unlocks for Exotic weapons, an ornament to change up its appearance, and more resources with that version of the season pass. If you're interested in what Destiny 2 has to offer in the Season of the Haunted, you can read the list below that highlights the best gear to earn and see what the new armor sets will look like.

Free season pass

Rank 7 -- Bright engram

Rank 13 -- Bright engram

Rank 17 -- Bright engram

Rank 20 -- Exotic engram

Rank 23 -- Bright engram

Rank 27 -- Bright engram

Rank 30 -- Season of the Haunted shotgun

Rank 33 -- Bright engram

Rank 35 -- Trespasser Exotic sidearm

Rank 37 -- Bright engram

Rank 43 -- Bright engram

Rank 45 -- Season of the Haunted auto rifle

Rank 47 -- Bright engram

Rank 53 -- Bright engram

Rank 55 -- Exotic Cipher

Rank 57 -- Bright engram

Rank 63 -- Bright engram

Rank 65 -- Exotic engram

Rank 67 -- Bright engram

Rank 73 -- Bright engram

Rank 77 -- Bright engram

Rank 83 -- Bright engram

Rank 87 -- Bright engram

Rank 93 -- Bright engram

Rank 97 -- Bright engram

Premium season pass

Another look at the Trespasser Exotic sidearm.

Rank 1 -- Trespasser Exotic Sidearm

Rank 6 -- Season of the Haunted shader

Rank 10 -- Legendary emote

Rank 13 -- Umbral engram

Rank 25 -- Exotic engram

Rank 30 -- Exotic Sparrow

Rank 35 -- Umbral engram

Rank 40 -- Season of the Haunted finisher

Rank 41 -- Umbral engram

Rank 50 -- Exotic Ghost shell

Rank 54 -- Exotic engram

Rank 57 -- Season of the Haunted gauntlets

Rank 60 -- Season of the Haunted boots

Rank 64 -- Season of the Haunted gauntlet ornament

Rank 65 -- Exotic engram

Rank 67 -- Season of the Haunted Titan mark, Warlock bond, Hunter cloak

Rank 73 -- Season of the Haunted boot ornament

Rank 74 -- Exotic engram

Rank 77 -- Season of the Haunted chest armor

Rank 80 -- Legendary emote

Rank 83 -- Season of the Haunted Titan mark, Warlock bond, Hunter cloak ornament

Rank 85 -- Ascendant shard

Rank 87 -- Season of the Haunted helmet

Rank 88 -- Exotic engram

Rank 91 -- Season of the Haunted chest armor ornament

Rank 94 -- Ascendant shard

Rank 97 -- Season of the Haunted helmet ornament

Rank 98 -- Exotic engram

Rank 99 -- Shower of Wealth Exotic emote

Rank 100 -- Trespasser Exotic ornament

Titan season pass armor and ornaments

Titan Eidolon Pursuant gear.

Hunter season pass armor and ornaments

Hunter Eidolon Pursuant gear.

Warlock season pass armor and ornaments

Warlock Eidolon Pursuant gear.

To unlock the new season pass, you'll either need to purchase Destiny 2's in-game currency of Silver. You'll need $10 to acquire 1000 Silver through the online storefronts of the platform that you own the game on, or alternatively, the season pass can be purchased in The Witch Queen Expansion's Standard and Seasonal Editions. The Deluxe Edition offers all four season passes that will be available in 2022 and 2023 before the release of the next Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall.