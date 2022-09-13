Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 4
Here's how challenges work and what's asked of you during Destiny 2's Season 18.
Destiny 2 has almost reached the midpoint for Season of Plunder, and like previous weeks, there's a whole new set of challenges to start ticking off so that you can earn your Scallywag seal and title.
This week, you'll want to grab the Antiquarian IV and Freebooter challenges, which will award you the rare Repute material once they're completed. You'll need Repute to unlock more nodes on the Star Chart, and while you're taking on other challenges, equip shotguns, sniper rifles, scout rifles, and linear fusion rifles to knock some other tasks off of your list.
You can also farm Nessus for some easy Vex kills to blaze through Antiquarian IV easily, and if you've been absent from Gambit since Season of Plunder, now is a good time to hop back in and kill several Cabal birds with one Exotic stone.
If you're up for a challenge, you can tackle a Lost Sector and maybe even earn yourself a new Exotic like Fallen Sunstar or Point-Contact Cannon Braces depending on the gear rotations this week.
That steady flow of experience will help fill up your season pass sooner so that you can grab even more loot in the process to outfit your Guardian with in Season of Plunder. You can also tackle seasonal challenges at your own pace, as they'll only expire once the season concludes in December. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2 for a week or two, you can return and complete multiple challenges at the same time.
For more on Destiny 2, check out the latest Iron Banter column talking about the King's Fall raid, why Destiny 2 players are donning golden armor, and upcoming PvP changes.
Week 4
Antiquarian IV
Return the fourth Relic to the HELM. Also, defeat Vex. Defeating them with melee abilities will award bonus progress.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Repute
Freebooter I
Use Treasure Maps to reveal additional rewards at the end of Expeditions. Using advanced Treasure Maps will ward additional progress. Also, spend Umbral Energy at the Star Chart to focus engrams throughout the season.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Repute
Broadside
Complete Ketchcrash on Master difficulty.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Shortsighted
Defeat targets with shotguns and defeat blinded combatants. Defeating combatants in Expedition and Guardians will award bonus progress.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Mod Collector
Unlock artifact mods.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Precision Calibration
Land precision final blows with marksman weapons--sniper rifles, scout rifles, and linear fusion rifles. Bonus progress against Guardians.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
High-Value Hunter
Defeat powerful combatants in Gambit, with bonus progress for defeating high-value targets.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Slowed Down
Defeat Guardians with Stasis damage. Bonus progress for defeating opponents who are already slowed or frozen.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Darkest Nightfall
Complete any 3 Nightfall Strikes on Hero difficulty or higher. Awards a Nightfall weapon.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
- Nightfall weapon
Week 1
Successful Expedition
Obtain Plundered Umbral energy from bonus chests in Expedition.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Repute
Antiquarian I
Return the first relic to the HELM. Defeat combatants on Europa. Defeating combatants with a Fusion Rifle will award bonus progress.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Repute
Fire Discipline
Complete Ketchcrash activities and activate cannons aboard the deck of your Ketch.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Shaper I
Shape three unique seasonal weapons.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Europa Activities
On Europa, earn progress by completing Bounties, Lost Sectors, Patrols, and Public Events.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Taking All Challenges
Complete weekly playlist challenges.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Long-Range Calibration
Calibrate long-range weapons--pulse rifles, bows, and trace rifles--on Europa. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Dredgin' Up Victory
Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Flourish of Power
Defeat Guardians in the Mayhem playlist with Super abilities.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
The Fallen Fall
Defeat Fallen combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Week 2
Antiquarian II
Return the second Relic to the HELM. Defeat Fallen. Defeating them with precision final blows will award bonus progress.
Rewards:
- Repute
- Challenger XP
Expert Expedition I
Complete Expeditions and gather treasure in the treasure haul.
Rewards:
- Repute
- Challenger XP
Seeker's Cache I
Complete bounties from the Star Chart or on Nessus, Cosmodrome, or Europa. Also, decipher the small treasure beacon, available from the Star Chart in the HELM.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Fusillade
Defeat targets with submachine guns. Defeating combatants in Ketchcrash and defeating Guardians will award bonus progress.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Cosmodrome Activities
In the Cosmodrome, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, Lost Sectors, and public events.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Lost in the Legend
Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Close-Range Calibration
Calibrate close-range weapons--sidearms, submachine guns, shotguns, glaives, and swords--in the Cosmodrome. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating opponents.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Bank, Kill, Repeat
Earn points by banking motes, defeating blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Arc of History
Defeat Guardians with Arc damage. Bonus progress is granted for defeating blinded opponents.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Anti-Cabal Sweep
Defeat Cabal combatants in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Week 3
Antiquarian III
Return the third relic to the HELM. Also, defeat Cabal. Defeating them with finishers will award bonus progress.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Repute
Sextant Navigation I
Collect Map Fragments and Treasure Coordinates during Season of Plunder.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Ketchcrasher I
In Ketchcrash, destroy shield generators in the Maintenance Bay, hack terminals in the Treasure Hoard, and destroy storage tanks in Ether Storage.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Repute
Cannonade
Defeat targets with machine guns. Defeating combatants in Expedition and defeating Guardians will award bonus progress.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Nessus Activities
On Nessus, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Power Broker
Reach power level 1,570 by earning powerful rewards and engrams.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Mid-Range Calibration
Calibrate mid-range weapons--hand cannons, glaives, auto rifles, fusion rifles, machine guns--on Nessus. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Primeval Entourage
Defeat Taken in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for tougher combatants.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Iron Sharpens Iron
Complete Crucible matches. Earn bonus progress in Iron Banner and for victories.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Ultimate Champion
Defeat Champions in any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher. Earn bonus progress at higher difficulty tiers.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
How Do Seasonal Challenges Work?
Seasonal Challenges can be accessed from the Quests tab in your main menu, which is where you'll find tasks that revolve around eliminating certain enemies with a specific element, taking part in one of the game's new activities, or completing a Raid. Each challenge can be completed once per account, and each week will usually add around 10 new challenges which will be active for the duration of the season.
Completing Season of Plunder's challenges will fulfill the requirements for the seasonal challenge, which in turn will net you a large Bright Dust reward that can be spent in the Eververse store on select cosmetics, emotes, and items.
