Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 3
Here's how challenges work and what's asked of you during Destiny 2's Season 18.
After two weeks of outer space privateering and digging up treasure, Season of Plunder is well underway in Destiny 2 and has a fresh set of seasonal challenges to work through. Week 3 seasonal challenges are now live and include a range of new activities to dive into.
This week, you'll want to tackle the latest Antiquarian quest and Ketchcrasher to earn the rare Repute material, which can be used to unlock more nodes in the Star Chart. Many of this week's seasonal objectives also tie into each other, so a quick trip to Nessus, a few runs in Ketchcrash, and a few matches in the revamped Iron Banner will start knocking those objectives off of your list.
As a reminder, Iron Banner is using a new mode called Eruption, and also has several other tweaks to its design in play. While you don't have to focus solely on Iron Banner to get Iron Sharpens Iron completed--you can complete other types of matches in the Crucicble--it's worth noting that there will only be two Iron Banners per season.
If you're up for a challenge, you can tackle a Lost Sector and maybe even earn yourself a new Exotic like Fallen Sunstar or Point-Contact Cannon Braces depending on the gear rotations this week.
That steady flow of experience will help fill up your season pass sooner so that you can grab even more loot in the process to outfit your Guardian with in Season of Plunder. You can also tackle seasonal challenges at your own pace, as they'll only expire once the season concludes in December. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2 for a week or two, you can return and complete multiple challenges at the same time.
For more on Destiny 2, check out the latest Iron Banter column on pirate puns, a look at how golden Guardians are raising awareness for childhood cancer, and upcoming PvP changes.
Week 3
Antiquarian III
Return the third relic to the HELM. Also, defeat Cabal. Defeating them with finishers will award bonus progress.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Repute
Sextant Navigation I
Collect Map Fragments and Treasure Coordinates during Season of Plunder.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Ketchcrasher I
In Ketchcrash, destroy shield generators in the Maintenance Bay, hack terminals in the Treasure Hoard, and destroy storage tanks in Ether Storage.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Repute
Cannonade
Defeat targets with machine guns. Defeating combatants in Expedition and defeating Guardians will award bonus progress.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Nessus Activities
On Nessus, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Power Broker
Reach power level 1,570 by earning powerful rewards and engrams.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Mid-Range Calibration
Calibrate mid-range weapons--hand cannons, glaives, auto rifles, fusion rifles, machine guns--on Nessus. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Primeval Entourage
Defeat Taken in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for tougher combatants.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Iron Sharpens Iron
Complete Crucible matches. Earn bonus progress in Iron Banner and for victories.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Ultimate Champion
Defeat Champions in any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher. Earn bonus progress at higher difficulty tiers.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Week 1
Successful Expedition
Obtain Plundered Umbral energy from bonus chests in Expedition.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Repute
Antiquarian I
Return the first relic to the HELM. Defeat combatants on Europa. Defeating combatants with a Fusion Rifle will award bonus progress.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Repute
Fire Discipline
Complete Ketchcrash activities and activate cannons aboard the deck of your Ketch.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Shaper I
Shape three unique seasonal weapons.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Europa Activities
On Europa, earn progress by completing Bounties, Lost Sectors, Patrols, and Public Events.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Taking All Challenges
Complete weekly playlist challenges.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Long-Range Calibration
Calibrate long-range weapons--pulse rifles, bows, and trace rifles--on Europa. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Dredgin' Up Victory
Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Flourish of Power
Defeat Guardians in the Mayhem playlist with Super abilities.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
The Fallen Fall
Defeat Fallen combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Week 2
Antiquarian II
Return the second Relic to the HELM. Defeat Fallen. Defeating them with precision final blows will award bonus progress.
Rewards:
- Repute
- Challenger XP
Expert Expedition I
Complete Expeditions and gather treasure in the treasure haul.
Rewards:
- Repute
- Challenger XP
Seeker's Cache I
Complete bounties from the Star Chart or on Nessus, Cosmodrome, or Europa. Also, decipher the small treasure beacon, available from the Star Chart in the HELM.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Fusillade
Defeat targets with submachine guns. Defeating combatants in Ketchcrash and defeating Guardians will award bonus progress.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Cosmodrome Activities
In the Cosmodrome, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, Lost Sectors, and public events.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Lost in the Legend
Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Close-Range Calibration
Calibrate close-range weapons--sidearms, submachine guns, shotguns, glaives, and swords--in the Cosmodrome. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating opponents.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Bank, Kill, Repeat
Earn points by banking motes, defeating blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Arc of History
Defeat Guardians with Arc damage. Bonus progress is granted for defeating blinded opponents.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Anti-Cabal Sweep
Defeat Cabal combatants in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
How Do Seasonal Challenges Work?
Seasonal Challenges can be accessed from the Quests tab in your main menu, which is where you'll find tasks that revolve around eliminating certain enemies with a specific element, taking part in one of the game's new activities, or completing a Raid. Each challenge can be completed once per account, and each week will usually add around 10 new challenges which will be active for the duration of the season.
Completing Season of Plunder's challenges will fulfill the requirements for the seasonal challenge, which in turn will net you a large Bright Dust reward that can be spent in the Eververse store on select cosmetics, emotes, and items.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation