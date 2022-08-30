Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 2

With a pirate adventure in full swing in Destiny 2's Season of Plunder, the second week of seasonal content has brought with it some fresh challenges.

This week the focus is on getting up close and personal with enemies, as close-range weapons wielded inside of the Cosmodrome will help knock several objectives off of your list. Taking an SMG into a few rounds of Ketchcrash will also earn you plenty of experience points, and with a few Star Chart bounties in your inventory, you'll be completing goals very quickly.

Once you head in for a treasure hunt, don't forget to do your part and hurl engrams at your little caravan, and if you're up for a challenge, you can tackle a Lost Sector and maybe even earn yourself a new Exotic like Fallen Sunstar or Point-Contact Cannon Braces depending on the gear rotations this week.

Antiquarian II and Expert Expedition should be first on your list this week, as that's where you'll get Repute. That rare material is used to unlock new nodes on the Star Chart, allowing for upgrades that can be used in Ketchcrash and expeditions.

That steady flow of experience will help fill up your season pass sooner so that you can grab even more loot in the process to outfit your Guardian with in Season of Plunder. You can also tackle seasonal challenges at your own pace, as they'll only expire once the season concludes in December. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2 for a week or two, you can return and complete multiple challenges at the same time.

Week 2

Antiquarian II

Return the second Relic to the HELM. Defeat Fallen. Defeating them with precision final blows will award bonus progress.

Rewards:

Repute

Challenger XP

Expert Expedition I

Complete Expeditions and gather treasure in the treasure haul.

Rewards:

Repute

Challenger XP

Seeker's Cache I

Complete bounties from the Star Chart or on Nessus, Cosmodrome, or Europa. Also, decipher the small treasure beacon, available from the Star Chart in the HELM.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Fusillade

Defeat targets with submachine guns. Defeating combatants in Ketchcrash and defeating Guardians will award bonus progress.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Cosmodrome Activities

In the Cosmodrome, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, Lost Sectors, and public events.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Lost in the Legend

Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Close-Range Calibration

Calibrate close-range weapons--sidearms, submachine guns, shotguns, glaives, and swords--in the Cosmodrome. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating opponents.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Bank, Kill, Repeat

Earn points by banking motes, defeating blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Arc of History

Defeat Guardians with Arc damage. Bonus progress is granted for defeating blinded opponents.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Anti-Cabal Sweep

Defeat Cabal combatants in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Week 1

Successful Expedition

Obtain Plundered Umbral energy from bonus chests in Expedition.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Repute

Antiquarian I

Return the first relic to the HELM. Defeat combatants on Europa. Defeating combatants with a Fusion Rifle will award bonus progress.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Repute

Fire Discipline

Complete Ketchcrash activities and activate cannons aboard the deck of your Ketch.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Shaper I

Shape three unique seasonal weapons.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Europa Activities

On Europa, earn progress by completing Bounties, Lost Sectors, Patrols, and Public Events.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Taking All Challenges

Complete weekly playlist challenges.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Long-Range Calibration

Calibrate long-range weapons--pulse rifles, bows, and trace rifles--on Europa. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Dredgin' Up Victory

Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

Flourish of Power

Defeat Guardians in the Mayhem playlist with Super abilities.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

The Fallen Fall

Defeat Fallen combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Rewards:

Challenger XP

Bright Dust

How Do Seasonal Challenges Work?

Seasonal Challenges can be accessed from the Quests tab in your main menu, which is where you'll find tasks that revolve around eliminating certain enemies with a specific element, taking part in one of the game's new activities, or completing a Raid. Each challenge can be completed once per account, and each week will usually add around 10 new challenges which will be active for the duration of the season.

Completing Season of Plunder's challenges will fulfill the requirements for the seasonal challenge, which in turn will net you a large Bright Dust reward that can be spent in the Eververse store on select cosmetics, emotes, and items.