Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 2
Here's how challenges work and what's asked of you during Destiny 2's Season 18.
With a pirate adventure in full swing in Destiny 2's Season of Plunder, the second week of seasonal content has brought with it some fresh challenges.
This week the focus is on getting up close and personal with enemies, as close-range weapons wielded inside of the Cosmodrome will help knock several objectives off of your list. Taking an SMG into a few rounds of Ketchcrash will also earn you plenty of experience points, and with a few Star Chart bounties in your inventory, you'll be completing goals very quickly.
Once you head in for a treasure hunt, don't forget to do your part and hurl engrams at your little caravan, and if you're up for a challenge, you can tackle a Lost Sector and maybe even earn yourself a new Exotic like Fallen Sunstar or Point-Contact Cannon Braces depending on the gear rotations this week.
Antiquarian II and Expert Expedition should be first on your list this week, as that's where you'll get Repute. That rare material is used to unlock new nodes on the Star Chart, allowing for upgrades that can be used in Ketchcrash and expeditions.
That steady flow of experience will help fill up your season pass sooner so that you can grab even more loot in the process to outfit your Guardian with in Season of Plunder. You can also tackle seasonal challenges at your own pace, as they'll only expire once the season concludes in December. If you decide to take a break from Destiny 2 for a week or two, you can return and complete multiple challenges at the same time.
Week 2
Antiquarian II
Return the second Relic to the HELM. Defeat Fallen. Defeating them with precision final blows will award bonus progress.
Rewards:
- Repute
- Challenger XP
Expert Expedition I
Complete Expeditions and gather treasure in the treasure haul.
Rewards:
- Repute
- Challenger XP
Seeker's Cache I
Complete bounties from the Star Chart or on Nessus, Cosmodrome, or Europa. Also, decipher the small treasure beacon, available from the Star Chart in the HELM.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Fusillade
Defeat targets with submachine guns. Defeating combatants in Ketchcrash and defeating Guardians will award bonus progress.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Cosmodrome Activities
In the Cosmodrome, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, Lost Sectors, and public events.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Lost in the Legend
Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Close-Range Calibration
Calibrate close-range weapons--sidearms, submachine guns, shotguns, glaives, and swords--in the Cosmodrome. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating opponents.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Bank, Kill, Repeat
Earn points by banking motes, defeating blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Arc of History
Defeat Guardians with Arc damage. Bonus progress is granted for defeating blinded opponents.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Anti-Cabal Sweep
Defeat Cabal combatants in Vanguard playlists or Strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Week 1
Successful Expedition
Obtain Plundered Umbral energy from bonus chests in Expedition.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Repute
Antiquarian I
Return the first relic to the HELM. Defeat combatants on Europa. Defeating combatants with a Fusion Rifle will award bonus progress.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Repute
Fire Discipline
Complete Ketchcrash activities and activate cannons aboard the deck of your Ketch.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Shaper I
Shape three unique seasonal weapons.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
Europa Activities
On Europa, earn progress by completing Bounties, Lost Sectors, Patrols, and Public Events.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Taking All Challenges
Complete weekly playlist challenges.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Long-Range Calibration
Calibrate long-range weapons--pulse rifles, bows, and trace rifles--on Europa. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Dredgin' Up Victory
Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
Flourish of Power
Defeat Guardians in the Mayhem playlist with Super abilities.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
The Fallen Fall
Defeat Fallen combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
Rewards:
- Challenger XP
- Bright Dust
How Do Seasonal Challenges Work?
Seasonal Challenges can be accessed from the Quests tab in your main menu, which is where you'll find tasks that revolve around eliminating certain enemies with a specific element, taking part in one of the game's new activities, or completing a Raid. Each challenge can be completed once per account, and each week will usually add around 10 new challenges which will be active for the duration of the season.
Completing Season of Plunder's challenges will fulfill the requirements for the seasonal challenge, which in turn will net you a large Bright Dust reward that can be spent in the Eververse store on select cosmetics, emotes, and items.
